+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
DID HE KNOW? Here’s the emotional tweet sent by Michael Jackson’s father before he died
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jun 28, 2018 at 09:37 EAT
did-he-know-here-s-the-emotional-tweet-sent-by-michael-jackson-s-father-before-he-died
The late Joe Jackson and his son Michael [COURTESY
SUMMARY

Joe Jackson, father of the late music icon Michael Jackson, died on Wednesday morning aged 89 and his last tweet a few days before his demise touched the hearts of many

His last words on social media in a sense signified that he knew his sunset was near

Joe Jackson, father of the late music icon Michael Jackson, died on Wednesday morning aged 89 and his last tweet a few days before his demise touched the hearts of many.

His last words on social media in a sense signified that he knew his sunset was near.

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC

See Also: Judge revokes death sentence of teenager charged with killing rapist husband
— Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

“I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes,” he wrote on his official Twitter page on Sunday.

No cause of death has been released, but Jackson had reportedly been in ill health.

His daughter, La Toya Jackson, tweeted about her father, thanking him for laying the groundwork for their musical careers.

See Also: Man who impersonated IG Boinnet dies in mysterious circumstances

"I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world," she wrote on her official Twitter account.


"I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson.

See Also: Five ridiculous but funny ways to commit suicide in Kenya

Five of his sons (Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael made the Jackson 5, and at times, their younger brother Randy would join them.


LaToya, Rebbie and Janet, his daughters all had separate music careers under his tutorship.

His death came just two days after the anniversary of his son Michael Jackson's death nine years ago.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Michael Jackson
Joe Jackson
last words
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
security-guard-crushed-to-death-in-waiyaki-way-after-being-thrown-out-by-tout-over-sh10-bob

News

Security guard crushed to death in Waiyaki Way after being thrown out by tout over Sh10 bob

By Fay Ngina | Tue 05 Jun 2018 12:03pm

man-hangs-himself-with-mosquito-net-after-wife-s-death

News

Man hangs himself with mosquito net after wife’s death

By Ureport | Wed 30 May 2018 10:12am

shock-as-man-slashes-colleague-s-neck-killing-him-on-the-spot-over-sh100-debt

News

Shock as man slashes colleague's neck, killing him on the spot over Sh100 debt

By Edwin Nyarangi | Wed 30 May 2018 07:59am

More From This Author
did-he-know-here-s-the-emotional-tweet-sent-by-michael-jackson-s-father-before-he-died

News

DID HE KNOW? Here’s the emotional tweet sent by Michael Jackson’s father before he died

By Vincent Kejitan | Thu 28 Jun 2018 09:37am

relationships-crazy-reasons-why-your-lover-may-ghost-you

Campus Vibe

RELATIONSHIPS: Crazy reasons why your lover may ‘ghost’ you

By Silas Nyanchwani | Thu 28 Jun 2018 09:03am

i-was-not-cut-out-to-be-a-doctor-top-radio-presenter-confesses

Entertainment

'I was not cut out to be a doctor' - Top radio presenter confesses

By Harriet Achieng | Thu 28 Jun 2018 08:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng