DID HE KNOW? Here’s the emotional tweet sent by Michael Jackson’s father before he died

SUMMARY Joe Jackson, father of the late music icon Michael Jackson, died on Wednesday morning aged 89 and his last tweet a few days before his demise touched the hearts of many His last words on social media in a sense signified that he knew his sunset was near

Joe Jackson, father of the late music icon Michael Jackson, died on Wednesday morning aged 89 and his last tweet a few days before his demise touched the hearts of many.

His last words on social media in a sense signified that he knew his sunset was near. ​

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC See Also: Judge revokes death sentence of teenager charged with killing rapist husband June 24, 2018

“I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes,” he wrote on his official Twitter page on Sunday.

No cause of death has been released, but Jackson had reportedly been in ill health.



His daughter, La Toya Jackson, tweeted about her father, thanking him for laying the groundwork for their musical careers.

See Also: Man who impersonated IG Boinnet dies in mysterious circumstances

"I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world," she wrote on her official Twitter account.





"I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson.

See Also: Five ridiculous but funny ways to commit suicide in Kenya

Five of his sons (Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael made the Jackson 5, and at times, their younger brother Randy would join them.





LaToya, Rebbie and Janet, his daughters all had separate music careers under his tutorship.

His death came just two days after the anniversary of his son Michael Jackson's death nine years ago.





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​