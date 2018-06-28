'I was not cut out to be a doctor' - Top radio presenter confesses

SUMMARY Harriet Amolo- Kinga is a radio and television presenter. She also dabbles in public relations and modelling

Which university did you attend?

I finished high school and my loving parents thought it was a good idea to study medicine since my grades were exemplary. Little did I know this was the worst career choice for me. I joined the University of Nairobi and pursued medicine for three years before it dawned on me that it was not my passion at all. I have a phobia for a lot of things and I met some of these fears in the hospital during clinical rounds. I quit and joined Daystar University to study communication and public relations. I am currently pursuing what I have always wanted since childhood. I love being the voice behind radio. ​

Your toughest unit?

It had to be statistics. I have a problem with numbers and directions too. I get lost easily and math is just tough. I even still use my fingers to count the simplest of sums.

Did you skip classes?

Oh yeah; don’t we all? I reckon its part of growing up where one thinks they are smarter than the system.

Where did you hang out?

I hang out anywhere fun and that resonated with my personality. Being outgoing, you would find me anywhere there is food, good company and great music.

How did you manage your finances in campus?

I ate the school’s mess because it was affordable. Chicken and ugali was Sh60 then while madondo (beans) was 30 bob.

Did you date on campus?

I dated but it was such a confusing time for me. That kind of young love, in my opinion, can be dangerous explaining why a lot of youth today kill each other. I would say enjoy the process but don’t take it too seriously. Learn to deal with a break-up because you haven’t seen anything yet. You will date bad people and some will hurt you. Enjoy campus love and leave it at that. If you are dumped move on and say good riddance. Don’t commit suicide.

Your best and worst campus experience?

I would say the worst period was when I had to decide what course resonated well with who I am. Studying medicine almost got me into depression. My highlight, reasonably, was when I changed careers to something I am passionate about.

What were your side hustles?

I used to model to make money and featured in innumerable activations for different brands.

Your favourite fashion style

I am drawn to comfort even as dresses and anything sporty remain favourites.

Advice to those in school

I would advise anyone who wants to excel to grab the opportunity and focus while young. Don’t joke around because studying when much older can take a toll on you and is harder. The brain just doesn’t remember stuff easily like when one is young. Also, research before you select a course. Have a mentor in that field to guide you so that you know what you are getting yourself into. Enjoy the process.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​