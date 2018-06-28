GIKOMBA FIRE: Here are PHOTOS shared on social media showing the extent of damage

SUMMARY At least 40 people were rushed to hospital on Thursday after a fire that broke out at Gikomba Market, Nairobi. By 7 am, St Johns Ambulances were already at the scene, evacuating people.

By 7 am, St Johns Ambulances were already at the scene, evacuating people. ​

The fire has left a huge section of the market destroyed with police still trying to establish the cause of the fire.

“At least 40 casualties evacuated by St John Ambulance following a huge fire that gutted part of residential and market sections of Gikomba,” said one of the helpers as seen on The Standard.

Here are photos shared on social media showing the extent of destruction:

