+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
GIKOMBA FIRE: Here are PHOTOS shared on social media showing the extent of damage
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 28, 2018 at 08:26 EAT
gikomba-fire-here-are-photos-shared-on-social-media-showing-the-extent-of-damage
Gikomba on fie [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

At least 40 people were rushed to hospital on Thursday after a fire that broke out at Gikomba Market, Nairobi.

By 7 am, St Johns Ambulances were already at the scene, evacuating people.

At least 40 people were rushed to hospital on Thursday after a fire that broke out at Gikomba Market, Nairobi.

By 7 am, St Johns Ambulances were already at the scene, evacuating people.

The fire has left a huge section of the market destroyed with police still trying to establish the cause of the fire.

See Also: Alicia Keys finally recognizes Githurai girl who did her ‘Girl on Fire’ song

“At least 40 casualties evacuated by St John Ambulance following a huge fire that gutted part of residential and market sections of Gikomba,” said one of the helpers as seen on The Standard.

Here are photos shared on social media showing the extent of destruction:

See Also: Husband to woman shot at City Park suffers losses after hotel razed down by fire




See Also: Video of young Githurai girl singing Alicia Keys ‘Girl on Fire’ goes viral




Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Gikomba
fire
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
university-of-nairobi-hostel-razed-down-by-fire

Campus Vibe

University of Nairobi hostel razed down by fire

By Isaac Nzuki | Thu 31 May 2018 09:35am

chief-fired-for-attending-wedding-of-class-2-pupil

News

Chief fired for attending wedding of Class 2 pupil

By Peterson Githaiga | Mon 28 May 2018 08:10am

More From This Author
relationships-crazy-reasons-why-your-lover-may-ghost-you

Campus Vibe

RELATIONSHIPS: Crazy reasons why your lover may ‘ghost’ you

By Silas Nyanchwani | Thu 28 Jun 2018 09:03am

i-was-not-cut-out-to-be-a-doctor-top-radio-presenter-confesses

Entertainment

'I was not cut out to be a doctor' - Top radio presenter confesses

By Harriet Achieng | Thu 28 Jun 2018 08:54am

gikomba-fire-here-are-photos-shared-on-social-media-showing-the-extent-of-damage

News

GIKOMBA FIRE: Here are PHOTOS shared on social media showing the extent of damage

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 28 Jun 2018 08:26am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng