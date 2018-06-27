+ Post your Story

News
Nigerian fan complaining after Argentina loss lights up world
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jun 27, 2018 at 12:10 EAT
Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 last night
A video of a Nigerian fan ranting after his country’s loss to Argentina has drawn various comments across the world.

The man was interviewed at a local pub and he stated that the Super Eagles would have won the match had it not been for the dubious decisions by referee Cuneyt Cakir.

“This must stop. FIFA be real with yourselves. Those two penalties that were meant to be given to Nigeria and were not given, what about them?

“You kicked a striker on the forehead in the penalty box and your own defender headed the ball onto his own hand in full view of the whole world and you don’t give it to us?

“You tell me that is not politics? You are playing games…” he remarked.

In response to his epic rant, fans took the opportunity and joined the debate that later went viral: 

Mpho Helepi - NO ONE'S HEAD WAS KICKED. THE REFEREE DIDN'T CHEAT NIGERIA WITH NO PENALTY. NIGERIA PLAYED THEIR BEST AND ARGENTINA BEAT THEM TO IT, AT LEAST BE PROUD OF YOUR COUNTRY. WE ARE DONE.

Tolu Lupe - When Nigerians get sensational. If Ighalo had buried the ball after it ricochetted off Rojo's hand would anyone have clamoured for a penalty? And the 1on 1 he fluffed? Can we not play the racist card whenever we come short. It validates weakness

No, it is Fifa that removed his sense of scoring goals just because he is black. if he was white like "rojo" Fifa would have targetted the ball well to the goal post for him afterall fifa gave african teams the bad Joystick to play the world cup.— Paul Okeke[FSM] (@paulex_o) June 27, 2018

Switzerland doesn't have 180m population. At least Switzerland has Roger Federer & Stan Warwinka. Nigeria is the only country in the world with at least 100m population and cannot even boast of a single world class athlete in any sport.— Lord Vader (@ChinuaKatchy) June 26, 2018

To be fair, that wasn't a penalty. It was a second ball to the hand. No one expects Rojo to cut off his hands. It wasn't intentional. No excuses for the loss. However, the boys did well.— GLamp (@glampejo) June 26, 2018

Nigeria is bad for business, there were 66000fans in that stadium, 65500 is rooting for Argentina while we own the remaining. If we qualify then their tickets won't not sell and taken it that Messi is on that pitch, everybody just wanna watch him. #FIFAIsARacist #FifaWorldCup18— optimum level (@optimum_ennt) June 27, 2018

I have seen the ball touch several players hand without their knowledge and penalty was awarded... so oga I no know wetin u dey talk?— Cencia nwachukwu (@cencybaby) June 27, 2018

world cup
nigeria
argentina
