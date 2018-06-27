+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Vocal MP critical of DP Ruto’s campaigns finds himself isolated
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 27, 2018 at 08:51 EAT
vocal-mp-critical-of-dp-ruto-s-campaigns-finds-himself-isolated
Deputy President William Ruto [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

An MP known for criticising DP Ruto's campaigns has been left isolated 

Apparently, he has chosen to chart his own political path 

An MP who has been critical of early campaigns by Deputy President William Ruto has found himself isolated, with most of his peers avoiding him.

The lawmaker has chosen to chart his own political path as his colleagues have kept him off their political activities to a point where he has become the face of a Ruto revolt.


See Also: Has Uhuru and Ruto fallen out over 2022?

Recently, he is said to have had an altercation with his colleagues over his stand, which has now earned him friends and foes in equal measure.


See Also: Five reasons why William Ruto is unstoppable

Grapevine has learned that he could be marketing himself as a future political kingpin by being a ‘rebel’ and going against the grain. 

See Also: Ruto on the spot after describing a Chinese contractor as ‘mtu wa macho madogo madogo’

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



DP Ruto
ruto
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
how-ruto-responded-to-uhuru-s-kutangatanga-remarks

News

How Ruto responded to Uhuru's 'kutangatanga' remarks

By Fay Ngina | Sun 03 Jun 2018 09:07am

uhuru-s-remarks-against-ruto-raises-questions-among-netizens

News

Uhuru’s remarks against Ruto raises questions among netizens

By Fay Ngina | Thu 31 May 2018 11:34am

why-ruto-and-raila-fights-could-jeopardise-kenya-s-stability

Politics

Why Ruto and Raila fights could jeopardise Kenya’s stability

By Joseph G. Muthama | Mon 28 May 2018 08:14am

More From This Author
vocal-mp-critical-of-dp-ruto-s-campaigns-finds-himself-isolated

Politics

Vocal MP critical of DP Ruto’s campaigns finds himself isolated

By Grapevine | Wed 27 Jun 2018 08:51am

governor-goes-paranoid-to-meet-him-you-must-leave-your-phone-outside

News

Governor goes ‘paranoid’, to meet him you must leave your phone outside

By Grapevine | Wed 27 Jun 2018 08:44am

see-how-mombasa-police-rescued-a-man-from-a-mob-bent-on-killing-him-photos

News

See how Mombasa police rescued a man from a mob bent on killing him - PHOTOS

By Maarufu Mohamed | Wed 27 Jun 2018 08:20am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng