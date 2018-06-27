Governor goes ‘paranoid’, to meet him you must leave your phone outside

SUMMARY To see this top Governor, you must leave your mobile phone outside He raised concern that people coming to see him have been recording their conversations and posting them on WhatsApp groups

A governor is said to have become paranoid about his privacy and security and is now demanding that all visitors to his office leave their phones outside.

This is after his personal assistant informed him that he was the topic of discussion on a social media platform with many members. ​

See Also: Deputy Governor angers his supporters with political move

The governor, known to have an open door policy, has raised concern that people coming to see him have been recording their conversations and posting them on WhatsApp groups to embarrass him.







His security detail has also been frisking visitors several times before letting them access the governor.

See Also: Governor angry at MCA for hitting on wife

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​