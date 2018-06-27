+ Post your Story

Governor goes ‘paranoid’, to meet him you must leave your phone outside
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 27, 2018 at 08:44 EAT
No mobile phones [COURTESY]
A governor is said to have become paranoid about his privacy and security and is now demanding that all visitors to his office leave their phones outside.

This is after his personal assistant informed him that he was the topic of discussion on a social media platform with many members.

The governor, known to have an open door policy, has raised concern that people coming to see him have been recording their conversations and posting them on WhatsApp groups to embarrass him.


His security detail has also been frisking visitors several times before letting them access the governor. 

