See how Mombasa police rescued a man from a mob bent on killing him - PHOTOS
By Maarufu Mohamed | Updated Jun 27, 2018 at 08:20 EAT
He was bundles into police car [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

A man in Changamwe, Mombasa was rescued for a mob that was bent on ending him

His legs were tied together and had no proper clothes on before police came to the rescue 

Police rescued this man from a mob that was baying for his blood in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

The officers found him with only his trousers on and his legs tied together.

They bundled him into a police car and sped off.

Police urged locals to avoid taking the law into their own hands and instead report suspects to them and also record statements.



PHOTOS: Maarufu Mohamed/STANDARD

