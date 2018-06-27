See how Mombasa police rescued a man from a mob bent on killing him - PHOTOS

SUMMARY
A man in Changamwe, Mombasa was rescued for a mob that was bent on ending him
His legs were tied together and had no proper clothes on before police came to the rescue
Police rescued this man from a mob that was baying for his blood in Changamwe, Mombasa County.
The officers found him with only his trousers on and his legs tied together.
They bundled him into a police car and sped off.
Police urged locals to avoid taking the law into their own hands and instead report suspects to them and also record statements.
PHOTOS: Maarufu Mohamed/STANDARD
