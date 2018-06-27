+ Post your Story

News
Two married top county officials having illicit affair and not hiding it
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 27, 2018 at 07:53 EAT
Parliament session - Kenya [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Tow senior county officials in Kenya are rumoured to be having an illicit affair

This is despite the fact that they are both married 

Two senior employees of a county are the talk of the town due to their close association.

The tow, both married, are said to be in love and are not hiding it.

They stay in the same room at a high-end hotel in one of the big towns in the region.

See Also: ‘Spoiler’ Speaker having affair with female MCA angers bachelors


They have been seen attending public functions together that has left junior staff wondering what would happen if their spouses who live far from the town were to discover.

Their colleagues are now saying the relationship is crossing the red line and is likely to affect the delivery of services.


They are wondering if the governor is aware. 

