waiguru-s-london-invitation-to-speak-on-accountable-governance-causes-uproar

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been invited to speak on accountable governance by the Royal Institute of International Affairs at Chatham House, London.

The event which is set to be held on July 4 2018, will see the governor discuss her perspectives on the successes and challenges of implementing devolution. ​

Natasha Kimani, a senior legal researcher with extensive experience in constitution implementation in Kenya, will also present findings from her research on gender responsiveness in county planning and budgeting.

Kenyans, however, took to social media to express their views concerning Waiguru’s invitation using #SomeoneTellChathamHouse on Twitter.

Most were bemused at how the governor, who was mentioned in the Sh 791 million NYS scandal in 2015, was chosen to make the address.

Here are some of the reactions:





Funniest joke today is @ChathamHouse inviting one of Kenya's most prolific looters Waiguru to speak on governance and accountability. Ha! Chances are these so called guardians of democracy are mere hypocrites. Nothing attests to this more than this invite #SomeoneTellChathamHouse— #LIFTEDTheEP (@Damu_yaMashujaa) June 26, 2018

#SomeoneTellChathamHouse if this talk actually goes on as planned @ChathamHouse is going suffer a very serious loss of credibility from majority of its Kenyan viewers.— Calvin Gisore (@calvin_gisore) June 26, 2018

Will you please stop this mockery of the Kenyan people as you are trying to by inviting Anne Waiguru to speak on Governance? #SomeoneTellChathamHouse that Waiguru is still a suspect in the #NYSScandal. A mega heist that has left Kenya poorer than was before.— Libertarian.Ke (@Peoples_R_Kenya) June 26, 2018

Even the speech to be delivered is stolen,

but wait

Did we elect her?

Did we ewct her the VC of the council of Governors?#SomeoneTellChathamHouse— Bramotec (@Gesembebabu) June 26, 2018

Dear @ChathamHouse

I would recommend @governorkibwana as your guest to speak on accountability, governance and devolution. What he has done in his county should be emulated everywhere.#SomeoneTellChathamHouse— Gatwiri (@atwirich) June 26, 2018

Chatham House have smeared their 98 years of legacy in less than an hour!#SomeoneTellChathamHouse— Salad Malicha (@msaladus) June 26, 2018

#SomeoneTellChathamHouse that the person you're inviting is still at large after hundreds of millions of Kenyan taxpayers money got lost in dubious circumstances in her docket. @daisyjerop @ChathamHouse #NYSscandal— FN (@Machuki_) June 26, 2018

