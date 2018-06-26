video-of-school-girls-protesting-goes-viral-for-the-wrong-reasons

SUMMARY A video of schools girls protesting has gone viral on social media but for the wrong reasons The video which was posted by Victor Wetende caused mixed reactions among concerned netizens

The video which was posted by Victor Wetende on Facebook caused mixed reactions among concerned netizens. ​

The girls from Sun Rise secondary schools raised a number of issues as to why they were protesting among them, not doing practicals, going to social interactions (funkies), no fresh water and very little food.

The students asked the school principal to take action and marched to the Ministry of Education to air their grievances.

However, despite the girls raising their concerns, there were people on social media who seemed to have focused on the language they used (sheng), thus criticizing them.

Others went ahead and urged the ones judging the school girls to focus on what is important.

