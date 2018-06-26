+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Ladies! Cristiano Ronaldo shares reason why he’s growing a beard during the World Cup
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 26, 2018 at 09:49 EAT
ladies-cristiano-ronaldo-shares-reason-why-he-s-growing-a-beard-during-the-world-cup
Cristiano Ronaldo's goatee [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Cristiano Ronaldo is growing a beard, and it's for a good reason

He celebrated scoring against Spain by touching his beard 

As we approach the final stages of the group phases of the FIFA World Cup 2018, it’s safe to say we’ve already received a fair share of drama.

From the match result-predicting cat to Switzerland’s ‘political’ goal celebration, the World Cup has given fans worldwide more reason to believe there’s much more to football than just goals.

Let’s talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Balon D Or winner has already scored four goals in the tournament and helped Portugal progress to the round of 16, even though one would say he was below his ‘normal’ standards during the 1-1 draw with Iran on Monday night.

See Also: READ MY LIPS: Fans noticed what Cristiano Ronaldo shouted at the referee after Iran draw


If you’ve watched all Seleção Portuguesa matches, you would have noticed that Ronaldo looks a little bit different, much more mature and serious as compared to the Real Madrid CR7.

See Also: To campus girls who watch the World Cup

It’s because he’s growing a beard!

If you’re keen enough, he even celebrated his penalty goal against Spain by touching his goatee.

Though fans would think that his gesture after the goal was a reaction to Lionel Messi’s cover magazine shot with an actual goat, the Real Madrid forward has shared the reason why he decided to keep a beard for the first time.

See Also: PHOTOS: See how Messi’s temper overflowed during defeat to Croatia

“The goatee?" said Ronaldo. "It’s a joke I had with Ricardo Quaresma ‘We were in the sauna and I started to shave and I left the goatee. ‘I said if I score I would leave it for the rest of the me luck, so it stays,’ said Ronaldo as quoted on Mirror.


Portugal finished second in group B and will now face Group winners Uruguay, who edged hosts Russia 3-0 courtesy of a Suarez and Cavani master class. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



cristiano ronaldo
ronaldo
world cup
goatee
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
these-are-the-world-cup-teams-forbidden-from-having-sex

Sports

These are the World Cup teams forbidden from having sex

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 22 Jun 2018 11:31am

kukaliwa-chapati-man-pens-down-frank-letter-to-lover-asking-for-space-to-watch-the-world-cup

Editors Choice

KUKALIWA CHAPATI: Man pens down frank letter to lover asking for space to watch the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 22 Jun 2018 09:50am

photos-did-you-see-how-stressed-messi-was-while-argentina-s-anthem-played

Sports

PHOTOS: Did you see how stressed Messi was while Argentina’s anthem played?

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 22 Jun 2018 09:43am

More From This Author
six-reasons-why-kenyan-couples-always-value-mpango-wa-kando

Lifestyle

Six reasons why Kenyan couples always value 'Mpango wa Kando'

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 26 Jun 2018 10:47am

ladies-cristiano-ronaldo-shares-reason-why-he-s-growing-a-beard-during-the-world-cup

Sports

Ladies! Cristiano Ronaldo shares reason why he’s growing a beard during the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 26 Jun 2018 09:49am

read-my-lips-fans-noticed-what-cristiano-ronaldo-shouted-at-the-referee-after-iran-draw

Sports

READ MY LIPS: Fans noticed what Cristiano Ronaldo shouted at the referee after Iran draw

By Mirror | Tue 26 Jun 2018 09:07am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng