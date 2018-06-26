Ladies! Cristiano Ronaldo shares reason why he’s growing a beard during the World Cup

SUMMARY Cristiano Ronaldo is growing a beard, and it's for a good reason He celebrated scoring against Spain by touching his beard

As we approach the final stages of the group phases of the FIFA World Cup 2018, it’s safe to say we’ve already received a fair share of drama.

From the match result-predicting cat to Switzerland’s ‘political’ goal celebration, the World Cup has given fans worldwide more reason to believe there’s much more to football than just goals. ​

Let’s talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Balon D Or winner has already scored four goals in the tournament and helped Portugal progress to the round of 16, even though one would say he was below his ‘normal’ standards during the 1-1 draw with Iran on Monday night.





If you’ve watched all Seleção Portuguesa matches, you would have noticed that Ronaldo looks a little bit different, much more mature and serious as compared to the Real Madrid CR7.

It’s because he’s growing a beard!

If you’re keen enough, he even celebrated his penalty goal against Spain by touching his goatee.

Though fans would think that his gesture after the goal was a reaction to Lionel Messi’s cover magazine shot with an actual goat, the Real Madrid forward has shared the reason why he decided to keep a beard for the first time.

“The goatee?" said Ronaldo. "It’s a joke I had with Ricardo Quaresma ‘We were in the sauna and I started to shave and I left the goatee. ‘I said if I score I would leave it for the rest of the me luck, so it stays,’ said Ronaldo as quoted on Mirror.





Portugal finished second in group B and will now face Group winners Uruguay, who edged hosts Russia 3-0 courtesy of a Suarez and Cavani master class.



