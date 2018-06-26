+ Post your Story

Sports
READ MY LIPS: Fans noticed what Cristiano Ronaldo shouted at the referee after Iran draw
By Mirror | Updated Jun 26, 2018 at 09:07 EAT
Ronaldo speaks to the referee [PHOTOS]
The Real Madrid forward caught the eye with his animated reaction to seeing his free-kick blocked

Cristiano Ronaldo had a relatively slow start by his standards in Portugal's World Cup group game with Iran on Monday night.

The Real Madrid forward, who has netted inside four minutes in his nation's previous two matches, failed to get on the scoresheet in the first half as Portugal went in ahead thanks to a stunning Ricardo Quaresma strike.


Ronaldo did, however, have one moment to shine after Portugal were awarded a free-kick just outside the area early into the match, and the 33-year-old was handed the opportunity to open the scoring.

Much had been made of the fact Ronaldo hadn't netted from a set-piece in ages going into this summer's finals in Russia.


During his time in a Manchester United shirt, the Portuguese used to bag free-kicks for fun - scoring two very memorable strikes against Arsenal and Portsmouth.

He answered his critics in Portugal's clash with Spain, by scoring a stunning free-kick to make it 3-3 on the night.

But Ronaldo's free-kick against Iran left a little to be desired as it failed to beat the wall, and instead slammed into it.

That said, the Portuguese was certain the ball had struck an arm.

And replays of the incident not only proved this to be true but brought attention to Ronaldo's reaction to the situation.

Sprinting towards the referee, Ronaldo looked incredibly animated, and initially laughed as if to say 'how did you miss that?'

He then rubbed his elbow and nodded frantically before demanding the referee 'check!' by pointing to where the VAR system is near the dugouts.

Fans watching the match on social media took to commenting on the incident, with many pointing out the Portuguese forward's humorous reaction.

