News
Man who impersonated IG Boinnet dies in mysterious circumstances
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jun 26, 2018 at 08:06 EAT
Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet
John Kibowen Cheboiwo, a man who had been charged with impersonating Inspector General Joseph Boinnet, died in unclear circumstances at the Industrial Area Prison in Nairobi.

Reports indicate that the deceased had been in remand for five weeks and collapsed on June 15, 2018.

He was then taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Cheboiwo’s family has questioned the manner in which he lost his life and his mother, Jane Anyango, revealed that she was informed of his son’s demise two days after the incident.


“I was told that the body had been taken to City Mortuary. I went there and found it. The records there indicated ‘sudden death’.

“We decided to take the body to Chiromo Mortuary and have another pathologist conduct an autopsy. 

“At Chiromo Mortuary, government pathologist Johansen Oduor did an autopsy and said that Cheboiwo’s neck had injuries on the left side, part of his brain was swollen, and there were blood clots on the tips of his fingers,” she was quoted by the Daily Nation.

Anyango further added that the previous report that his son collapsed does not hold water and the injuries may have been inflicted by someone.

Commissioner of Prisons Isaiah Osugo, however, maintained that the inmate died at the hospital and not the prison.

A postmortem on the body of the victim did not indicate a definite cause of death.

He was a holder of a Computer Science degree from Kenyatta University.

