+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Kenyan man who made half a million from selling cat meat
By Ureport | Updated Jun 25, 2018 at 14:46 EAT
kenyan-man-who-made-half-a-million-from-selling-cat-meat
Man admits to selling cat meat
SUMMARY

A man was arrested in Nakuru last week after he confessed to skinning cats and supplying the meat to samosa vendors

James Mukangi admitted that he has been in the business for almost eight years now and has a ready market

A man was arrested in Nakuru last week after he confessed to skinning cats and supplying the meat to samosa vendors.

James Mukangi admitted that he has been in the business for almost eight years now and has a ready market.

He further divulged that he has killed over a thousand cats and sold each at Sh 500 bob.

See Also: PHOTOS: Police destroy 1,200 litres of 'kangara' in Nakuru

One of the area’s residents, however, defended Mukangi noting that he was just trying to make ends meet.

“This man is just doing what he can to survive. Until we uphold the rule of law and integrity at all levels in life, let people do what they want then,” said the resident who sought anonymity.

Mukangi was rescued by police officers from the nearby Ukulima Police post after an angry mob attacked him.

According to Dr Githui Kaba, a county veterinary officer in Nakuru, eating cat meat is nor only unsafe but also illegal.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



cat meat
sell
nakuru
1000 cats
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
kenyan-man-who-made-half-a-million-from-selling-cat-meat

News

Kenyan man who made half a million from selling cat meat

By Ureport | Mon 25 Jun 2018 02:46pm

video-of-enraged-prostitute-scolding-client-who-reversed-m-pesa-transaction-goes-viral

News

Video of enraged prostitute scolding ‘client’ who reversed M-Pesa transaction goes viral

By Ureport | Mon 25 Jun 2018 02:44pm

to-campus-girls-who-watch-the-world-cup

Campus Vibe

To campus girls who watch the World Cup

By Ian Duncan | Mon 25 Jun 2018 02:01pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng