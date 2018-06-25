kenyan-man-who-made-half-a-million-from-selling-cat-meat

SUMMARY A man was arrested in Nakuru last week after he confessed to skinning cats and supplying the meat to samosa vendors James Mukangi admitted that he has been in the business for almost eight years now and has a ready market

A man was arrested in Nakuru last week after he confessed to skinning cats and supplying the meat to samosa vendors.



James Mukangi admitted that he has been in the business for almost eight years now and has a ready market. ​

He further divulged that he has killed over a thousand cats and sold each at Sh 500 bob.

One of the area’s residents, however, defended Mukangi noting that he was just trying to make ends meet.

“This man is just doing what he can to survive. Until we uphold the rule of law and integrity at all levels in life, let people do what they want then,” said the resident who sought anonymity.

Mukangi was rescued by police officers from the nearby Ukulima Police post after an angry mob attacked him.

According to Dr Githui Kaba, a county veterinary officer in Nakuru, eating cat meat is nor only unsafe but also illegal.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​