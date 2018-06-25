+ Post your Story

Video of enraged prostitute scolding ‘client’ who reversed MPesa transaction goes viral
By Ureport | Updated Jun 25, 2018 at 13:06 EAT
Screenshot of the video
An undated video of a sex worker throwing tantrums after a client reversed an M-Pesa transaction has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the unidentified woman is seen banging on the door of the client demanding to be paid for services she diligently delivered.


The man, only identified as Lenny, allegedly slept with her without using protection and did not give her money to buy emergency pills.

“Nitatoa pesa ya P2 (emergency pills) wapi?” posed the woman.

She then broke a window, demanding to be let in and warned the man that she would teach him a lesson.


According to the woman, the client sent her money via M-Pesa but later reversed the transaction.

She continued hurling insults, adding that she was a Nairobi resident and would not let him get away with it.

Ureport, however, cannot publish the video since it contains obscene language. 



