eric-omondi-reveals-woman-who-introduced-his-brother-to-drugs

Comedian Eric Omondi lost his elder brother Joseph Omondi last week on Tuesday after a long battle with drugs and he divulged that one of his cousins might have introduced their firstborn to drugs.

“We had a cousin who was dating a white man. She is the one who we knew was using drugs. ​

"When Joseph started hanging out with her she must have introduced him to the vice” said Eric.

During the deceased's funeral service, Omondi shared a video online noting: “Ifikie vijana!!! Rest Well bro”, urging young Kenyans to learn from this tragedy and shun drug abuse.

The comedian further recalled instances when he would be contacted to pick up his brother (who was deep into drugs) outside town.





“He would come out clean and then, out of the blues, slip out of our sight and go missing.

“We would only get calls from places as far as Mombasa: “Come pick your brother. He is in Mombasa. He is very high,” revealed the artiste.

Omondi traced his late brother in downtown Nairobi along Nyandarua Road through the help of a taxi driver and posted the video of the incident on his social media platforms.

His brother had been suffering from drug addiction for almost two decades and efforts to put him in rehab did not bear fruit.

Cases of drug abuse among young people have been on the rise even in schools and recently, the government, through the Ministry of Education put bar owners and other drug peddlers who operate near school compounds on notice.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed noted that drug abuse was not only harmful to the children’s health but also affected their overall class performance.

“No drugs should be found or traded anywhere near or within learning institutions. The government is going to take tough action against people who expose children to stuff that was harmful to their health and well-being,” she said.



