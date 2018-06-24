nine-libido-enhancing-foods-you-should-know

SUMMARY The way you perform in bed is of utmost importance to all men It is unfortunate that we are completely unaware about the possibilities of libido enhancing foods

The way you perform in bed is of utmost importance to all men. While most men go after medications and creams that profess longer erections and higher levels of satisfaction, it is unfortunate that we are completely unaware about the possibilities of libido enhancing foods. Many vitamins and minerals that are necessary for optimum sexual health can be attained through certain specific foods like watermelon, pumpkin seeds, nuts, avocados, chili peppers, garlic, oysters, broccoli and beans, etc.



Watermelon ​

This cooling fruit is packed with amazing health benefits and hence is a great addition to your daily diet. Watermelon contains an amino acid known as citrulline that helps in improving the blood circulation to the heart as well as genital region, thereby helping in attaining longer erections. This will increase your libido and help you perform better in bed. Citrulline helps in relaxing blood vessels and hence is known to have a similar effect as that of Viagra. The concentration of citrulline is much more in the rind of watermelon than the flesh. Make sure that you take a piece of watermelon everyday to enjoy its great benefits.

Pumpkin Seeds

The seeds of pumpkin have long been associated with sexual health. Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, which helps in increased sperm production and also in preventing testosterone deficiency in men. Pumpkin is also rich in vitamin E, B, D, K, C, etc., and also omega 3 fatty acids, which are all essential for general health as well. The seeds of pumpkin can be cooked along with grated carrots and milk or ghee to increase its libido enhancing properties as carrots and cow’s ghee are also known to be great aphrodisiacs. Alternately, roast pumpkin seeds to get the same benefit.



Nuts

All types of nuts are great libido enhancing foods and hence must be included in your daily diet for better sexual performance. Nuts are high in L’arginine, which is known to boost sexual performance. L’arginine increases blood circulation and treats sexual problems like erectile dysfunction. Nuts are rich in omega 3 fatty acids that help in the regulation of hormones and also to increase sexual performance. Pine nuts are rich in zinc, which helps in healthy sperm production. Snacking on almonds and other varieties of nuts can help in longer and stronger erections.





Avocados

Avocados may be a fatty choice, but they are full of vitamin B6 that helps in hormone production in men. The potassium content in avocados is also good for regulating thyroid hormone functions in women, which too can adversely affect libido. Therefore, avocados are great for increasing the libido of both men and women. The folic acid content in avocado also helps in increasing the stamina and energy as well, which will help in one’s sexual performance as well. Include half a slice of avocado in your diet every day. For those with cholesterol problem, avocados are best avoided.

Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in phytochemicals like Indol – 3- Carbinol which is associated with the reduction of estrogen levels in the body and increasing the blood circulation in the body as well. Increased blood circulation will help in stronger and longer erections in men. Broccoli acts as a vaso-dilator that helps in supplying blood to all urogenital systems. Broccoli helps in relaxing the prostrate muscles and increasing sexual function. Due to the reduced estrogen levels, broccoli may provide the opposite effect in women and hence not recommended in high amounts if a woman is sexually less capable.



Chili peppers

Chili peppers are known to make your body hot by increasing the blood circulation. It also aids in increased metabolism, which helps in burning fat naturally. The compound capsaicin in chili pepper is what makes it hot and increases the libido of the person. When you take chili peppers, the capsaicin helps in the release of chemicals into the body, which increases your heart rate and also helps in releasing endorphins or feel good hormones into the body. Endorphins raise your mood and naturally give you a high, which directly affects your sexual stamina as well. However, it’s better to avoid chili peppers if you have acidity and related problems.





Garlic

A wonderful antibacterial agent and a medicinal bulb of sorts, garlic helps in naturally increasing the blood circulation in the body, including your genital organs and thereby attain a stronger erection without much difficulty. Garlic thins blood and helps in the smooth flow of blood to the sexual organs. The allicin present in garlic is what makes your body hot and heightens your sexual pleasure. Garlic has to be consumed at least for 2 months for the effects to set in. Take 4-5 cloves of garlic every day before bedtime. It can also be consumed after frying it in cow’s ghee to reduce the heat and retain its aphrodisiac properties. The smell could be disturbing though. To avoid the smell of garlic, you can use garlic capsules as well.





Oysters

Intake of oysters has been associated with increased sexual libido in men for centuries. It is famed that Cleopatra loved oysters. Oysters are rich in zinc, which is an essential mineral that is needed for the healthy production of sperms and also for increasing the testosterone levels in men. Oysters are also known to increase the levels of dopamine in the body, which again stirs our sexual passions. Therefore, they are equally good for enhancing libido in both men and women.



Beans

Beans in any form are good for enhancing one’s sexual prowess and stamina. Packed with abundant amounts of zinc, lima, kidney, red or navy varieties are all equally good for sexual health. Beans are also high in fiber and great for reducing cholesterol in the body. Being low in fat, they can be added to your daily diet without worrying about any health problems later on. Beans are also packed with proteins and fiber and hence extremely good for all round health.



