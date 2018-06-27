anguish-for-man-united-fans-after-club-stops-pursuing-brazilian-target

SUMMARY Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a man under pressure to produce world-class signings this summer He intends to strengthen his defence, midfield and wings, a task that is proving to be difficult than most thought

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will have to decide who his priority signings this summer are after an English news outlet on Saturday, June 23 reported that the club’s Chief Executive Ed Woodward has settled on not pursuing Juventus and Brazil left-back Alex Sandro.

According to Manchester United evening news, Mourinho was keen to land the Brazilian’s signature this summer with the hope of trying to strengthen his defence. However, he might not get his man as Juventus is said to have demanded around 60 million euros, a price Woodward seems not to be comfortable with. ​





This should be good news to the likes of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young, who have more or less struggled to win the manager’s full trust in the season that ended last month.





Shaw has been the subject of criticism for Mourinho and bookies had banked on the 24-year-old to leave Old Trafford this summer.

However, with the sudden change of priority signings at Man United, Shaw looks set to stay at the club and prove his worth.





Sandro’s omission from the Brazil World Cup squad doubled Man United fans’ hopes of him signing since he would have lesser engagements than if he was playing in Russia.

Express UK also reports that Sandro is likely to stay at Juventus after the club began negotiating a contract extension.





