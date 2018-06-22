+ Post your Story

Just like the girls, here's why the boy-child should get more attention in Kenya
By Joseph Kohe | Updated Jun 22, 2018 at 13:55 EAT
Boy-child should be given more attention
SUMMARY

The death of Erick Omondi’s brother Joseph Omondi due to drug addiction has confirmed just how deep-rooted our youth are in this menace

It is also a confirmation of the risk that faces our male youth in learning institutions

In a nutshell, the risk of alcoholism, to a greater extent, is a menace facing mostly the male gender. Omondi’s case is just another reminder of how much we have forgotten the boy-child at all levels. While girls have true mentors, boys have been forgotten.

The other day, Education CS Amina Mohamed signed a deal with the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to help in the ‘Leave no Girl Behind’ campaign. And last week, Embu County Government pledged under-wears and sanitary towels to all school-going girls in the county.

But what about the boy child? Who cares about him? The boy-child is always free to roam and wander, from dawn to dusk. Parents are less worried about boys as opposed to how they worry about girls. It is true that girls face more risks such as rape and early marriages, but boys suffer from conditions worse than that.

In my high school days, my parents would only start worrying about my whereabouts if I stayed beyond 10 pm. The boy is supposed to be ‘hardened’ against open emotional expressions and pain, and in the end be ‘man enough’.

The world recently celebrated the International Father’s Day. Not many fathers received even a thank you text from their spouses or their children. Time has come for the country to rise in defence and protection of boys and men. I hail Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for his relentless fight against gaming addiction and the county government of Kiambu for the fierce fight against alcoholism. 

boy-child
eric omondi
drug abuse
This is a citizen journalism website.
