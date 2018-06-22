+ Post your Story

News
Philanthropic ways of Nairobi politician sends tongues wagging
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 22, 2018 at 13:43 EAT
Parliament - Kenya [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A popular politician in Nairobi has shocked residents with his generosity

He recently made a huge donation to a church, leaving the congregation in a state of confusion

Philanthropic ways of a top politician to a particular church in Nairobi has left tongues wagging. 

The politician recently donated one million to the church in what has become a series of unending Harambee for the church. 


See Also: Here are top five CBD crime hotspots and peak hours in Nairobi

Locals have questioned interests the man has in the church after a road to one of the church officials was recently carpeted from the proceeds. 

