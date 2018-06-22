philanthropic-ways-of-nairobi-politician-sends-tongues-wagging

SUMMARY
A popular politician in Nairobi has shocked residents with his generosity
He recently made a huge donation to a church, leaving the congregation in a state of confusion
Philanthropic ways of a top politician to a particular church in Nairobi has left tongues wagging.
The politician recently donated one million to the church in what has become a series of unending Harambee for the church.
Locals have questioned interests the man has in the church after a road to one of the church officials was recently carpeted from the proceeds.
