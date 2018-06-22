+ Post your Story

Have you heard of the latest dating trend? You’re probably guilty of it
By Mirror | Updated Jun 22, 2018 at 11:09 EAT
Couple in bed [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Even if you're not dating anyone right now, you're probably still 'Gatsbying' someone

As if dating weren't already complicated enough, in this day and age there's a whole dictionary of cringe-worthy terms you need to know.

From 'bae' to 'ghosting', there's seemingly a word and a trend to describe every little move you make.

The last one was 'breadcrumbing'.

Introduced earlier this year, Urban Dictionary summed it up as:

"The act of sending out flirtatious, but non-committal text messages (i.e breadcrumbs') to members of the opposite sex in order to lure a sexual partner without expending much effort."

Well now there's 'Gatsbying'

Yes, 'Gatsbying', in reference to Jay Gatsby, the central character of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, The Great Gatsby.

Let's break this down for you.

Coined by Matilda Dods in an article for Tomboy Beauty, the term is defined as: “Gatsbying, which means:.

“To post a video, picture or selfie to public social media purely for a love interest to see it.”

The trend is inspired by the fictional Mr Gatsby, who throws wild parties with one aim - to grab the attention of a woman.


Bring this forward into 2018 and anyone posting on social media with the intention of attracting a specific person's attention, is guilty of 'Gatsbying'.

Matilda shared an example of the term with readers of Tomboy Beauty.

She said: "You're out with your friends, you've got a glass of wine in your hand, you're laughing, your lipstick has worn off just the right amount, and your hair is cool-girl effortless.

"You pull out your phone and take a video that displays how fun, cute and carefree you are.

“Twenty minutes later you pull your phone out again, and immediately check to see if *they've* seen it. You know who *they* are.

"It is that guy or gal whose attention you're trying to get with the video you just posted. You also know what I'm talking about...

"You my dear, are Gatsbying," she concluded.

The idea came after Matilda asked a friend to take a boomerang of her while out for drinks.

After getting no response from the person she was hoping to impress, she thought: "I bet this was how Gatsby felt when he'd throw parties just so Daisy would come and fall in love with him!"

