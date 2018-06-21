Meet new ‘Samantha’, the sex doll that can tell you ‘NO’ when not in the mood - PHOTOS

SUMMARY Can you imagine a sex robot telling you NO when not in the mood? Sexbot Samantha's ability to say "no" was demonstrated to an audience of stunned academics at one of the UK's leading science villages

New sex robots may turn down steamy romps if they are not in the mood.



In the not too distant future, you could cuddle up to your cybersex goddess - only to receive the automated response saying she has a headache. ​

Love robots have been invented with the intelligence to go on strike - and shut down completely if pestered when not in the mood.

Sexbot Samantha's ability to say "no" was demonstrated to an audience of stunned academics at one of the UK's leading science villages.

The robot has sensors hidden under her skin, so she can respond to affection like a real-life human.

But she also has a revolutionary electronic brain which puts her in charge in the bedroom.





Samantha is built to please with motorised hands, hips and other body parts and a face which bears a sneaking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez.

She has been designed to purr like a kitten and whisper endearments - but only if stimulated the correct way.

A micro-computer inside her plastic skull can also remember previous "interactions" with her "employer" to improve future experiences.

She can also be switched between "family", "romantic" and "sex" settings including an ultra-raunchy "extra naughty" level depending what you had in mind for the evening.

But buyers expecting a soulless sex slave will be mortified to discover she is programmed to enter "dummy" mode when bored with their attention.

Her sensors are also designed to detect when touching becomes too aggressive or disrespectful which will also result in her turning into a lump of plastic.

Samantha already exists as a prototype and is expected to go into mass production soon with a £3,600 price tag.

She was invented by Spanish scientist Dr Sergi Santos and his very understanding wife of 16 years Maritsa Kissamitaki.

The emergence of sex robots and ultra-realistic love dolls has outraged those who complain the silicone bimbos are demeaning to women.

So the couple decided to give Samantha a mind of her own with responses that can be impatient and irritable as well as charming.

Tell her you love her after forgetting to turn her off sex mode, and she may very well retort: "Are you going to back that up with some action?"

Dr Santos appeared before a panel of "sexperts" to explain the workings of Samantha's moral code at the Life Science Centre in Newcastle upon Tyne.

But the demonstration did not go down well with rival speaker Prof Kathleen Richardson, founder of The Campaign Against Sex Robots.

She stormed: "This development is just an extension of pornography and prostitution and a waste of money which could be spent on better things."



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​