After sacrificing it all for Jubilee, top Central region politician left in cold
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 21, 2018 at 11:50 EAT
Jubilee supporters in a past rally [COURTESY]
Did the UhuRuto team abandon a politician in Central region, who mobilized resourced for campaigns with hopes of landing a Government job?

Some politicians from the region were heard complaining that Jubilee had forgotten the politician despite the role he played.


It’s reported that the politician ferried more than 2,000 old and sick people to polling stations.


The region’s politicians have mooted plans to reach out to both President Uhuru Kenyatta and a local Governor so that the ‘forgotten’ politician can be given a job. 

