After sacrificing it all for Jubilee, top Central region politician left in cold

SUMMARY Did the UhuRuto team abandon a politician in Central region, who mobilized resourced for campaigns with hopes of landing a Government job?

Did the UhuRuto team abandon a politician in Central region, who mobilized resourced for campaigns with hopes of landing a Government job?

Some politicians from the region were heard complaining that Jubilee had forgotten the politician despite the role he played. ​





See Also: Kenyans take to the Social Media to blame Jubilee on runaway corruption

It’s reported that the politician ferried more than 2,000 old and sick people to polling stations.





The region’s politicians have mooted plans to reach out to both President Uhuru Kenyatta and a local Governor so that the ‘forgotten’ politician can be given a job.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​