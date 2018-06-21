ntsa-reveals-the-most-dangerous-road-in-nairobi-county

SUMMARY The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed the most dangerous road in the Capital Pedestrians recorded the highest number of accidents which stood as 515, says a report

Some 1,348 people have been killed in road accidents in the past five months, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed.

Nairobi County was flagged to have recorded the highest number of fatalities, with Outer Ring Road being declared the most risky in the county. ​

The deaths were recorded between January 1 and June 11.

In the latest NTSA report dubbed Comparative Statistics Trends for 2017-2018, pedestrians recorded the highest number of accidents, which stood at 515, compared to 497 during a similar period last year.

Passengers recorded 297 deaths, which were slightly lower compared to 335 recorded during a similar period last year.

Motorcyclists accounted for 257 of the deaths, an increase from last year’s 227.

Not spared

Driver deaths recorded reduced by 2 from 147 last year, to 145 in the same period this year.

The number of pillion passenger deaths recorded stood at 115, a decrease from last year’s 118.





Pedal cyclists were also not spared, as 25 deaths were recorded representing an increase from 21 during a similar period last year.

This is even as Nairobi County recorded the highest numbers of fatalities countrywide.

According to the report, Nairobi accounted for 186 fatalities followed by Kiambu, with 114 recorded deaths.

“Outer Ring road was declared the most risky road, having recorded a total of 23 deaths during that period, which were highest compared to other roads,” read the report read in part.

Waiyaki Way and Mombasa Road recorded 22 and 21 deaths respectively.



