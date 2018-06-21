[PHOTOS] – Lewandowski’s wife steals the show after Senegal win with passionate smooch

The Polish striker's wife stole the show after Poland's 2-1 defeat to Senegal in the World Cup
She went over to the side of the pitch after the game, consoling her husband with lovely kisses
As the Lions of Teranga mauled Poland in their World Cup opener at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Anna – the wife of Poland’s striker Robert Lewandowski – had a special consolation for her husband.
She walked unnoticed to the side of the pitch and held him by the neck and kissed him.
Lewandowski, who was aggrieved for losing the match to Senegal, is the captain of the Poland national team and plays for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.
Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?
Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website
COMMENTS