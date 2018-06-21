+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
[PHOTOS] – Lewandowski’s wife steals the show after Senegal win with passionate smooch
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 21, 2018 at 08:56 EAT
photos-lewandowski-s-wife-steals-the-show-after-senegal-win-with-passionate-smooch
She rushed to console the husband [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

The Polish striker's wife stole the show after Poland's 2-1 defeat to Senegal in the World Cup

She went over to the side of the pitch after the game, consoling her husband with lovely kisses 

As the Lions of Teranga mauled Poland in their World Cup opener at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Anna – the wife of Poland’s striker Robert Lewandowski – had a special consolation for her husband.

She walked unnoticed to the side of the pitch and held him by the neck and kissed him.


See Also: How the Brazil team during World Cup got my friend in trouble with his girlfriend




See Also: IG Boinett heightens security during World Cup after killing of Kemri Scientist in a bar



Lewandowski, who was aggrieved for losing the match to Senegal, is the captain of the Poland national team and plays for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. 

See Also: PHOTOS: See how Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 at Kamiti Maximum Prison

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



poland
senegal
world cup
robert lewandowski
lewandowski
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
grizzly-bear-playing-a-vuvuzela-this-is-how-russia-fans-celebrated-the-5-0-win

Sports

Grizzly bear playing a vuvuzela? – This is how Russia fans celebrated the 5-0 win

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 15 Jun 2018 10:47am

kenya-power-announces-massive-power-outage-in-several-regions-as-world-cup-kicks-off

News

Kenya Power announces massive power outage in several regions as World Cup kicks off

By Ureport | Thu 14 Jun 2018 11:33am

photos-rib-cracking-memes-take-internet-by-storm-as-the-world-cup-begins

Editors Choice

[PHOTOS] Rib-cracking memes take internet by storm as the World Cup begins

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 14 Jun 2018 10:51am

More From This Author
ntsa-reveals-the-most-dangerous-road-in-nairobi-county

News

NTSA reveals the most dangerous road in Nairobi County

By Josphat Thiong'o | Thu 21 Jun 2018 09:05am

photos-lewandowski-s-wife-steals-the-show-after-senegal-win-with-passionate-smooch

Sports

[PHOTOS] – Lewandowski’s wife steals the show after Senegal win with passionate smooch

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 21 Jun 2018 08:56am

exclusive-how-our-cousin-lured-my-brother-into-drugs-eric-omondi-speaks

Editors Choice

EXCLUSIVE: How our cousin lured my brother into drugs - Eric Omondi speaks

By Gardy Chacha | Thu 21 Jun 2018 07:51am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng