[PHOTOS] – Lewandowski’s wife steals the show after Senegal win with passionate smooch

SUMMARY The Polish striker's wife stole the show after Poland's 2-1 defeat to Senegal in the World Cup She went over to the side of the pitch after the game, consoling her husband with lovely kisses

As the Lions of Teranga mauled Poland in their World Cup opener at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Anna – the wife of Poland’s striker Robert Lewandowski – had a special consolation for her husband.

She walked unnoticed to the side of the pitch and held him by the neck and kissed him. ​





Lewandowski, who was aggrieved for losing the match to Senegal, is the captain of the Poland national team and plays for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.



