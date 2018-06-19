post-mortem-shows-nibs-student-broke-her-skull-after-tout-pushed-her-out-of-moving-bus

SUMMARY A post-mortem result has shown that Doreen Kinya Mwiti, broke her skull after she was allegedly pushed out of a Githurai bus owned by ZamZam Sacco along Thika Road Results also showed that the second-year student had bruises on her arm and face and a broken arm as a result of the impact with the tarmac road

A post-mortem result has shown that Doreen Kinya Mwiti, a Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) student broke her skull after she was allegedly pushed out of a Githurai bus owned by ZamZam Sacco along Thika Road.



Results also showed that the second-year student had bruises on her arm and face and a broken arm as a result of the impact with the tarmac road. ​





According to a Facebook user, identified as Peter Pekat, the student, succumbed to her injuries while rushing her to Neema hospital.

“Why why why ZamZam? Githurai buses... Justice for Doreen!! She was pushed from a moving bus at safaripark hotel.... She died while I was rushing her to neema hospital.” posted Peter.





Doreen’s father, John Mwiti, asked the DCI to take up the matter as there are different accounts of what happened.

“I was happy when her elder sister who lives abroad paid her college fees. It’s so painful to lose my daughter who was determined to become an IT specialist after her studies,” said the father.





Kasarani police boss Robinson Mboloi said that investigations have already been launched to establish what exactly took place.

The bus driver and the tout are already in custody.



