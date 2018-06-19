+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Post-mortem shows NIBS student broke her skull after tout pushed her out of moving bus
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 19, 2018 at 09:55 EAT
post-mortem-shows-nibs-student-broke-her-skull-after-tout-pushed-her-out-of-moving-bus
Student dies after falling off a moving bus
SUMMARY

A post-mortem result has shown that Doreen Kinya Mwiti, broke her skull after she was allegedly pushed out of a Githurai bus owned by ZamZam Sacco along Thika Road

Results also showed that the second-year student had bruises on her arm and face and a broken arm as a result of the impact with the tarmac road

A post-mortem result has shown that Doreen Kinya Mwiti, a Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) student broke her skull after she was allegedly pushed out of a Githurai bus owned by ZamZam Sacco along Thika Road.

Results also showed that the second-year student had bruises on her arm and face and a broken arm as a result of the impact with the tarmac road.


See Also: NIBS student dies after Githurai tout pushes her out of moving matatu

According to a Facebook user, identified as Peter Pekat, the student, succumbed to her injuries while rushing her to Neema hospital.

“Why why why ZamZam? Githurai buses... Justice for Doreen!! She was pushed from a moving bus at safaripark hotel.... She died while I was rushing her to neema hospital.” posted Peter.


Doreen’s father, John Mwiti, asked the DCI to take up the matter as there are different accounts of what happened.

“I was happy when her elder sister who lives abroad paid her college fees. It’s so painful to lose my daughter who was determined to become an IT specialist after her studies,” said the father.


Kasarani police boss Robinson Mboloi said that investigations have already been launched to establish what exactly took place.

The bus driver and the tout are already in custody. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



NIBS student
Doreen Kinya Mwiti
ZamZam Sacco
githurai bus
post-mortem
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
photos-big-pin-collapses-in-office-after-minor-cardiac-arrest

Entertainment

PHOTOS: Big Pin collapses in office after minor cardiac arrest

By Fay Ngina | Tue 19 Jun 2018 12:52pm

eric-omondi-s-brother-dies-hours-after-finding-him

News

Eric Omondi’s brother dies hours after finding him

By Fay Ngina | Tue 19 Jun 2018 11:49am

post-mortem-shows-nibs-student-broke-her-skull-after-tout-pushed-her-out-of-moving-bus

News

Post-mortem shows NIBS student broke her skull after tout pushed her out of moving bus

By Fay Ngina | Tue 19 Jun 2018 09:55am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Andrew Onsongo

Andrew Onsongo

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi