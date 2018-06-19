mp-becomes-laughing-stock-after-hiring-husband-as-personal-driver

SUMMARY A woman MP is a laughing stock in her backyard after it emerged that her husband is listed as her personal driver Also disturbing is that lawmaker's personal assistant is her brother who takes care of her children in her compound when she is away for parliamentary duties

A woman MP is a laughing stock in her backyard after it emerged that her husband is listed as her personal driver.

Also disturbing is that lawmaker's personal assistant is her brother who takes care of her children in her compound when she is away for parliamentary duties. ​

To add injury, her mother's longtime friend was forced to close her shop in Nairobi to enjoy a Sh30, 000 per month employment.

Her constituents are presently demanding answers over the allegations of enrolling her relatives and friends to be paid by Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).



