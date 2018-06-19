+ Post your Story

MP becomes laughing stock after hiring husband as personal driver
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 19, 2018 at 08:22 EAT
SUMMARY

A woman MP is a laughing stock in her backyard after it emerged that her husband is listed as her personal driver

Also disturbing is that lawmaker's personal assistant is her brother who takes care of her children in her compound when she is away for parliamentary duties

A woman MP is a laughing stock in her backyard after it emerged that her husband is listed as her personal driver.

Also disturbing is that lawmaker's personal assistant is her brother who takes care of her children in her compound when she is away for parliamentary duties.

To add injury, her mother's longtime friend was forced to close her shop in Nairobi to enjoy a Sh30, 000 per month employment.

See Also: MP isolated over attacks on boss

Her constituents are presently demanding answers over the allegations of enrolling her relatives and friends to be paid by Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

