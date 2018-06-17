+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Kipchumba Murkomen's remarks on lifestyle audit ignites hot debate online
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 17, 2018 at 10:43 EAT
kipchumba-murkomen-s-remarks-on-lifestyle-audit-ignites-hot-debate-online
Kipchumba's remarks on lifestyle audit
SUMMARY

Kipchumba Murkomen ignited a hot debate on his Twitter handle after his remarks on the lifestyle audit

The Senator said that the lifestyle audit will expose some of us who are enjoying perceived status of rich men

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen ignited a hot debate on his Twitter handle on Friday June 15 after his remarks on the lifestyle audit.


The Senator said that the lifestyle audit will expose some of us who are enjoying perceived status of rich men.


"I have only one problem with lifestyle audit. It will expose some of us who are enjoying perceived status of rich men. We will “lose” our helicopters, high rise buildings, NYS tenders etc.There is nothing a Kenyan voter hates than a poor politician. Just let us fake it till we get it," he posted.

See Also: President Uhuru appoints Kanze Dena as Deputy State House Spokesperson


His remarks come after President Uhuru Kenyatta said that all state officers will be asked to explain the source of their wealth.


The audit, which is aimed at exposing those who have profited from corruption, is a move by the President to fighting graft.


Kipchumba's remarks, which most people referred to as sarcastic, elicited a lot of reactions online.

Naona wengi hawakuelewa sarcasm Kwa hii tweet. Poor souls— Patrick chirchir (@Chirchirpat) June 15, 2018

sarcasm sometimes falls flat when overpowered by truth my friend..

See Also: Raila shares pictures of his warm hug with President Uhuru
— Gathoni (@I_am_Gathoni) June 15, 2018

We saw your prank from very far. In anycase, a successful crash in one of your so called helicopters would reduce corruption in kenya by 70% with the right occupants inside....of course assuming there are no survivors.— Mathew Kioko (@KiokoMathew3) June 15, 2018

He is just trying to elicit a reaction. Don't fall for this prank.if anything is to go by Kenyans ain't biased. The youngest MP or even kahawa west MCA backgrounds didn't matter— Aburi Ongechi (@AburiOngechi) June 15, 2018

????????????The devil is a liar......now I see somebody who wants the NCPB,NYS scandals to continue,he doesn't want the audit so much as he wishes farmers to continue suffering,May God punish you for trying to protect your corrupt wealth at the expense of Kenya— Burning Ooz (@OozBurning) June 15, 2018

Faking it? I'm glad that "sisi watu wachini" don't have to be pretentious. We don't have to hide behind conspicuous consumption. We're operating on the bare minimum.— Mwalimu Catherine (@Cgatheru) June 15, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Kipchumba Murkomen
lifestyle audit
rich men
Uhuru Kenyatta
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
uhuru-s-remarks-against-ruto-raises-questions-among-netizens

News

Uhuru’s remarks against Ruto raises questions among netizens

By Fay Ngina | Thu 31 May 2018 11:34am

photos-gor-mahia-diehard-jaro-soja-blocked-as-he-tried-to-march-to-where-president-uhuru-was-seated

News

PHOTOS: Gor Mahia diehard Jaro Soja blocked as he tried to march to where President Uhuru was seated

By Beverlyne Musili | Thu 31 May 2018 07:40am

president-uhuru-mourns-speaker-justin-muturi-s-mother

News

President Uhuru mourns Speaker Justin Muturi's mother

By PSCU | Sun 27 May 2018 01:54pm

More From This Author
kipchumba-murkomen-s-remarks-on-lifestyle-audit-ignites-hot-debate-online

News

Kipchumba Murkomen's remarks on lifestyle audit ignites hot debate online

By Fay Ngina | Sun 17 Jun 2018 10:43am

kawangware-pastor-commits-suicide-after-defiling-and-impregnating-daughter

News

Kawangware pastor commits suicide after defiling and impregnating daughter

By Fay Ngina | Sun 17 Jun 2018 10:07am

heavy-price-to-pay-for-kenyans-who-fail-to-file-kra-tax-returns-by-30th-june

News

Heavy price to pay for Kenyans who fail to file KRA tax returns by 30th June

By Fay Ngina | Sun 17 Jun 2018 09:43am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng