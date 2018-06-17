kipchumba-murkomen-s-remarks-on-lifestyle-audit-ignites-hot-debate-online

SUMMARY Kipchumba Murkomen ignited a hot debate on his Twitter handle after his remarks on the lifestyle audit The Senator said that the lifestyle audit will expose some of us who are enjoying perceived status of rich men

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen ignited a hot debate on his Twitter handle on Friday June 15 after his remarks on the lifestyle audit.



The Senator said that the lifestyle audit will expose some of us who are enjoying perceived status of rich men. ​



"I have only one problem with lifestyle audit. It will expose some of us who are enjoying perceived status of rich men. We will “lose” our helicopters, high rise buildings, NYS tenders etc.There is nothing a Kenyan voter hates than a poor politician. Just let us fake it till we get it," he posted.

See Also: President Uhuru appoints Kanze Dena as Deputy State House Spokesperson



His remarks come after President Uhuru Kenyatta said that all state officers will be asked to explain the source of their wealth.



The audit, which is aimed at exposing those who have profited from corruption, is a move by the President to fighting graft.



Kipchumba's remarks, which most people referred to as sarcastic, elicited a lot of reactions online.



Naona wengi hawakuelewa sarcasm Kwa hii tweet. Poor souls— Patrick chirchir (@Chirchirpat) June 15, 2018

We saw your prank from very far. In anycase, a successful crash in one of your so called helicopters would reduce corruption in kenya by 70% with the right occupants inside....of course assuming there are no survivors.— Mathew Kioko (@KiokoMathew3) June 15, 2018

He is just trying to elicit a reaction. Don't fall for this prank.if anything is to go by Kenyans ain't biased. The youngest MP or even kahawa west MCA backgrounds didn't matter— Aburi Ongechi (@AburiOngechi) June 15, 2018

????????????The devil is a liar......now I see somebody who wants the NCPB,NYS scandals to continue,he doesn't want the audit so much as he wishes farmers to continue suffering,May God punish you for trying to protect your corrupt wealth at the expense of Kenya— Burning Ooz (@OozBurning) June 15, 2018

Faking it? I'm glad that "sisi watu wachini" don't have to be pretentious. We don't have to hide behind conspicuous consumption. We're operating on the bare minimum.— Mwalimu Catherine (@Cgatheru) June 15, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​