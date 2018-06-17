+ Post your Story

Kawangware pastor commits suicide after defiling and impregnating daughter
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 17, 2018 at 10:07 EAT
A pastor in Sonko Mjinga, Kawangware committed suicide after her form three daughter revealed that he had impregnated her

According to a neighbor, the pastor had been defiling the daughter in the morning when the mother left for work at 4.am

A pastor in Sonko Mjinga, Kawangware committed suicide on Friday 15 June after her form three daughter revealed that he had impregnated her.

According to a neighbor, the pastor had been defiling the daughter in the morning when the mother left for work at 4.am.


The daughter is said to have fallen ill and after testing negative for malaria and typhoid, check up revealed that she was pregnant.

After several interrogations with the police, the daughter came clean and admitted that the father had been defiling her repeatedly.


The pastor's body was taken to the city mortuary as police launched further investigations into the matter.

