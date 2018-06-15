PHOTOS: Two-month-old baby abandoned in graveyard between two tombstones rescued

SUMMARY This is the harrowing moment a baby boy is rescued after being abandoned in a graveyard - between two concrete tombs The two-month-old infant was heard crying by concerned residents who rushed to help him in Quezon, Philippines, on May 28

The locals picked up the youngster and put him in a tuk-tuk to be driven to hospital where doctors said he had been left at the cemetery for several hours.

Local authorities are now caring for the little boy, named Louis. ​

His grandmother, Gloria Perez, came forward and identified her own daughter, Lara Sentillas, as the mother. Police later arrested her.

Resident Angel Castillo said: "A neighbour found the boy when they heard them crying. They ran back to their home to fetch help and a group of people went to pick up the baby.





"They said the boy was left there during the night. It could have been much worse. If nobody heard him in the morning he would have been left.

"There are lots of stray dogs and rodents in the cemetery. If he was hurt or sick, there would be nobody there to help him. It's just through the grace of God that he is safe now."





Officers arrested the mother and are said they were prosecuting her for allegedly abandoning the tot in the Candelaria district of the city.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, Calabarzon Police regional director, identified the mother as Lara Sentillas. Eleazar said she would face criminal charges over the "abandonment of her baby".

He said: "We are coordinating with the Social welfare department to file a case against the woman."





A police report on the incident said that the baby was heard crying at 9am.

It stated: "Charges for violation of the Republic Act No. 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law were being prepared against the mother. The baby is now being cared for by the council.

"Initial investigation disclosed that at about 9:00 am, a resident heard a baby crying and when he looked around, he found the baby boy in between two tombs.





"The baby was taken to the home of the barangay chairman, Nelson Punzalan, to seek assistance.

"Punzalan then brought the baby to the Candelaria police station and reported the incident. The child was finally brought to the Candelaria Rural Health Unit for a medical check-up."



