OPINION: Why there’s no need to sacrifice a few juniors in war against corrpution

SUMMARY When National Youth Service (NYS) suspects were arraigned, other than two or three recognisable faces, there was nothing to write home about.

Even the charge sheet read Sh468 million, down from the Sh9 billion the local dailies had reported initially. The import of this situation is that junior employees could have been made to carry the crosses of very powerful individuals. The case has, however, attracted varied reactions. While some Kenyans have praised the Government for its stern move against those they regard to be purveyors of graft, some analysts remain sceptical of its commitment to fighting corruption.



Whenever a scandal breaks out, junior officials and accountants are the first casualties to be sacrificed to atone for the sins of well-connected families, relatives and friends of big shots. Despite a local daily alluding to the fact that an uncle of a senior Jubilee Party politician is a supplier at NYS, the said relative has never been questioned by detectives. It was also reported that the wife of a vocal Kiambu MP is a big beneficiary of the NYS scandal. ​

The question on the lips of many Kenyans is why all this selective energy in the fight against graft? A National Super Alliance strategist remarked on TV that the renewed war against corruption was a scheme to finish a popular politician. If there is any iota of truth in this, then it is wrong to draw junior workers into political wars and in the process mess up their lives and names.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki had promised to slay the dragon of corruption that saw her predecessor at the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs (then the Ministry of Devolution and Planning) leave under the cloud of a previous NYS scandal. That Ms Kariuki can blatantly snub Parliament summons is a testament to the kind of protection she enjoys from key Government quarters.

Since the enactment of the 2010 Constitution, the concept of political responsibility has become entrenched in our management of public affairs. The continued holding of suspects in remand is questionable in the wake of a damning affidavit against lead investigator Mike Muia. Holding suspects might be part of a wider scheme to keep them away from a chance to speak the truth about the NYS saga.

