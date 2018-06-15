+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
OPINION: Why there’s no need to sacrifice a few juniors in war against corrpution
By Peter Wangui | Updated Jun 15, 2018 at 10:02 EAT
opinion-why-there-s-no-need-to-sacrifice-a-few-juniors-in-war-against-corrpution
NYS suspects in court [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

When National Youth Service (NYS) suspects were arraigned, other than two or three recognisable faces, there was nothing to write home about.

Even the charge sheet read Sh468 million, down from the Sh9 billion the local dailies had reported initially. The import of this situation is that junior employees could have been made to carry the crosses of very powerful individuals. The case has, however, attracted varied reactions. While some Kenyans have praised the Government for its stern move against those they regard to be purveyors of graft, some analysts remain sceptical of its commitment to fighting corruption.

Whenever a scandal breaks out, junior officials and accountants are the first casualties to be sacrificed to atone for the sins of well-connected families, relatives and friends of big shots. Despite a local daily alluding to the fact that an uncle of a senior Jubilee Party politician is a supplier at NYS, the said relative has never been questioned by detectives. It was also reported that the wife of a vocal Kiambu MP is a big beneficiary of the NYS scandal.

The question on the lips of many Kenyans is why all this selective energy in the fight against graft? A National Super Alliance strategist remarked on TV that the renewed war against corruption was a scheme to finish a popular politician. If there is any iota of truth in this, then it is wrong to draw junior workers into political wars and in the process mess up their lives and names.

See Also: Palatial homes and expensive holidays - Mystery of NYS suspect living large

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki had promised to slay the dragon of corruption that saw her predecessor at the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs (then the Ministry of Devolution and Planning) leave under the cloud of a previous NYS scandal. That Ms Kariuki can blatantly snub Parliament summons is a testament to the kind of protection she enjoys from key Government quarters.

Since the enactment of the 2010 Constitution, the concept of political responsibility has become entrenched in our management of public affairs. The continued holding of suspects in remand is questionable in the wake of a damning affidavit against lead investigator Mike Muia. Holding suspects might be part of a wider scheme to keep them away from a chance to speak the truth about the NYS saga.

See Also: OPINION: Secure all the money and property suspected to proceed from corruption as probe continues

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



nys
national youth service
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
nys-suspect-anne-ngirita-says-she-is-starving-in-prison

News

NYS suspect Anne Ngirita says she is starving in prison

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 02:56pm

otiende-amollo-s-support-for-nys-suspects-bail-causes-hot-debate-online

News

Otiende Amollo’s support for NYS suspects bail causes hot debate online

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 10:52am

photos-nys-suspect-excites-kenyans-after-displaying-daddy-ngirita-tattoo-in-court

News

PHOTOS: NYS suspect excites Kenyans after displaying ‘Daddy Ngirita’ tattoo in court

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 09:29am

More From This Author
photos-two-month-old-baby-abandoned-in-graveyard-between-two-tombstones-rescued

Weird News

PHOTOS: Two-month-old baby abandoned in graveyard between two tombstones rescued

By Mirror | Fri 15 Jun 2018 11:10am

grizzly-bear-playing-a-vuvuzela-this-is-how-russia-fans-celebrated-the-5-0-win

Sports

Grizzly bear playing a vuvuzela? – This is how Russia fans celebrated the 5-0 win

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 15 Jun 2018 10:47am

in-kamiti-maximum-prison-as-in-moscow-russia-beats-saudi-arabia-5-0-photos

Sports

In Kamiti Maximum Prison as in Moscow, Russia beats Saudi Arabia 5-0 [PHOTOS]

By Reuters | Fri 15 Jun 2018 10:11am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng