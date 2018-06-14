[PHOTOS] Rib-cracking memes take internet by storm as the World Cup begins

SUMMARY Meems have already started doing rounds on the internet hours before the FIFA World Cup starts Here are some of the top meems doing rounds on social media and I must say, they're incredibly funny

Ladies and Gentlemen, fans and followers, the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 is finally upon us.

Hosts Russia will kick off the tournament with a match against Saudi Arabia in what is expected to be a pulsating start to the tournament. ​

As this happens, netizens have already begun creating memes which even add more spice to the already much-hyped tournament.

Here are some memes seen by Ureport that have taken the internet by storm:

One ridicules the fact that America, hosts of the 2026 World Cup, will not be in this year's tournament.





Remember when Brazil shocked everyone by losing 7-1 to eventual champions Germany in the semi-final?





Nigeria's kit just got everyone on the internet talking...





Here's a funny one. Cleveland Cavaliers' Lebron James gesturing to a teammate looks exactly how a footballer complains to a teammate on the pitch...





People just can't let go of Liverpool's goalkeeper Karius after that Champions League final howler...





Here's another showing how men get irritated easily when watching football with women around.





Lately, England has failed to mesmerise fans in the World Cup. So fans expect a quick exit.





2006 champions Italy did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup, guess who eliminated them....Sweden.





Another funny one shows former FIFA president Sepp Blatter giving Russia President Vladimir Putin money.





Do you have more World Cup memes? Please share them with us.



