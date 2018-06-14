+ Post your Story

How officers are giving governor a bad name
By Graepvine | Updated Jun 14, 2018 at 07:45 EAT
Some local law enforcement officers working in a devolved unit in Western Kenya are giving the area Governor a bad name.

Small-scale traders from the region have told The Grapevine that some of the county askaris harass them each day for money and even their wares.

The kanjos at times help themselves to items sold by hawkers such as fruits and decline to pay.

See Also: Governor angry at MCA for hitting on wife

Others have also been reported to eat in makeshift hotels that dot the county and walk away without parting with a single coin.

 It is the prayer of the traders that the Governor cracks the whip on the group, which they are not besmirching his good name.

See Also: Sonko’s response after the rejection of Miguna Miguna as nominee for Deputy Governor

