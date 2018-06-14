how-officers-are-giving-governor-a-bad-name

SUMMARY Some local law enforcement officers working in a devolved unit in Western Kenya are giving the area Governor a bad name Small-scale traders from the region have told The Grapevine that some of the county askaris harass them each day for money and even their wares

Some local law enforcement officers working in a devolved unit in Western Kenya are giving the area Governor a bad name.

Small-scale traders from the region have told The Grapevine that some of the county askaris harass them each day for money and even their wares. ​

The kanjos at times help themselves to items sold by hawkers such as fruits and decline to pay.

See Also: Governor angry at MCA for hitting on wife

Others have also been reported to eat in makeshift hotels that dot the county and walk away without parting with a single coin.

It is the prayer of the traders that the Governor cracks the whip on the group, which they are not besmirching his good name.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​