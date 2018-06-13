+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Weird News
Dad jailed for ‘shaking’ three-month-old baby to death because she couldn’t stop crying
By Mirror | Updated Jun 13, 2018 at 09:05 EAT
dad-jailed-for-shaking-three-month-old-baby-to-death-because-she-couldn-t-stop-crying
He shook the baby to death [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A father killed his three-month-old daughter when she would not stop crying.

Traherne Williams shook little Sophia Williams and threw her onto a couch while she was bawling on May 30, 2016, police said

The infant suffered serious brain injuries in the incident in Broxburn, West Lothian, reports the Daily Record

Paramedics attended and she was taken to St John's Hospital where she died days later on June 5.

Williams, 23, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow on May 4.


He was sentenced to six years and six months at the same court today.

In his sentencing statement, published online by the Judiciary of Scotland, judge Lord Matthews said: "Parenthood is an enormous privilege but it carries with it enormous responsibilities of nurturing, care and protection.


"As a child grows older the nature of the responsibilities will change but any sane person who is old enough to be a parent knows that a baby in arms is a delicate creature who requires to be handled with the greatest of care and patience.

"Instead of displaying these qualities when she cried, you became frustrated through a combination of circumstances and threw this defenceless child, your own flesh and blood, onto a sofa and in so doing you brought about the catastrophic chain of events which led to her death before she had had any real chance of enjoying the gift of life which you had helped to give her.

"As you appreciate, while this act was the work of moments and was not a prolonged assault or a premeditated killing, only a custodial sentence is appropriate for this type of crime."

Detective Chief Inspector Rory Hamilton said: "The injuries inflicted upon Sophia Williams by her father left her with significant brain damage from which she could not recover.


"Traherne Williams was in charge of his daughter's care and well-being and his despicable actions robbed her of her future.

"I would like to thank Sophia's extended family for their support and co-operation and it is my sincere hope that the sentence handed to Williams offers them some form of closure so that they may begin to move on with their lives."

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



murder
baby' crying
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
have-teams-banned-players-from-having-sex-during-the-world-cup

Sports

Have teams banned players from having sex during the World Cup?

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 13 Jun 2018 11:27am

sh10-million-ring-ariana-grande-celebrates-engagement-to-comedian

Sh10 million ring: Ariana Grande celebrates 'engagement' to comedian

By Mirror | Wed 13 Jun 2018 10:48am

5-things-you-need-to-know-about-madrid-s-new-boss-julen-lopetegui

5 things you need to know about Madrid's new boss Julen Lopetegui

By Mirror | Wed 13 Jun 2018 10:36am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng