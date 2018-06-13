+ Post your Story

Governor buys buildings valued at Sh1.6 billion
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 13, 2018 at 07:28 EAT
A renowned Governor appears not to be ready to slow down his quest of amassing assets outside his county.

A month after the politician bought two prime residential buildings in a posh estate in Nairobi, the man has now moved to the city’s Central Business District.

Sources have confided to The Grapevine that the County Chief has now acquired two buildings located on a strategic and busy street.

The storeyed buildings are adjacent to each other, with one of them housing a bank and another a popular club.

The county boss reportedly paid Sh900 million for one of the asset and another Sh700 million.

Never mind that the man whose salary is slightly over Sh1million does not own any known business which can generate such colossal amount of money.

