+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
OGA OHH: Look at how the Super Eagles landed in Russia in style [PHOTOS]
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 12, 2018 at 12:51 EAT
oga-ohh-look-at-how-the-super-eagles-landed-in-russia-in-style-photos
Super Eagles are in Russia [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Nigeria was among the teams that jetted into Russia on Monday night, but it wasn’t their arrival that fascinated fans but how they arrived.

The whole camp including team officials, doctors and players were in all white.

The Super Eagles have landed in Russia.

It’s only 2 days left to the start of the FIFA World Cup in Russia and teams, more or less, have completed preparations.

Nigeria was among the teams that jetted into Russia on Monday night, but it wasn’t their arrival that fascinated fans but how they arrived.

See Also: ‘Honest’ letter by Kenyan man to lover goes viral ahead of World Cup

The whole camp including team officials, doctors and players were in all white.

They donned white hats with green ribbons to complement the elegant design on their white garments.

See Also: INJURY SCARE: Could Eden Hazard miss first game of the World Cup?

Here are some photos: 


They are in group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and newbies Iceland.

See Also: TOO HOT TO HANDLE: The Iranian team picture that has left Kenyan ladies drooling dry



John Obi Mikel was representing Nigeria's colours well ohh...


Everyone was in white, and the hats made them look even more fashionable.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



nigeria
super eagles
russia
world cup
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
argentina-star-raptures-ligament-in-training-he-will-definitely-miss-the-world-cup

Sports

Argentina star raptures ligament in training – He will definitely miss the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 08 Jun 2018 01:39pm

take-a-look-at-all-these-names-who-do-you-think-will-star-at-the-world-cup

Sports

Take a look at all these names - Who do you think will star at the World Cup?

By Ureport | Wed 06 Jun 2018 12:39pm

world-cup-doubt-harry-kane-gets-ankle-strapped-again-10-days-to-start-of-tournament

Sports

WORLD CUP DOUBT? Harry Kane gets ankle strapped again, 10 days to start of tournament

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 05 Jun 2018 10:50am

More From This Author
oga-ohh-look-at-how-the-super-eagles-landed-in-russia-in-style-photos

Sports

OGA OHH: Look at how the Super Eagles landed in Russia in style [PHOTOS]

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 12 Jun 2018 12:51pm

shocking-scenes-as-mom-hands-daughter-knife-and-tells-her-to-stab-classmate-in-playground-brawl-photos

Editors Choice

Shocking scenes as mom hands daughter knife and tells her to stab classmate in playground brawl [PHOTOS]

By Mirror | Tue 12 Jun 2018 12:08pm

photos-zoo-chimpanzee-brutally-beats-duckling-to-death-with-its-bare-hands-shocking-onlookers

Weird News

PHOTOS: Zoo chimpanzee brutally beats duckling to death with its bare hands, shocking onlookers

By Mirror | Tue 12 Jun 2018 11:51am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng