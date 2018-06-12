OGA OHH: Look at how the Super Eagles landed in Russia in style [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY Nigeria was among the teams that jetted into Russia on Monday night, but it wasn’t their arrival that fascinated fans but how they arrived. The whole camp including team officials, doctors and players were in all white.

The Super Eagles have landed in Russia.

It’s only 2 days left to the start of the FIFA World Cup in Russia and teams, more or less, have completed preparations. ​

Nigeria was among the teams that jetted into Russia on Monday night, but it wasn’t their arrival that fascinated fans but how they arrived.

The whole camp including team officials, doctors and players were in all white.

They donned white hats with green ribbons to complement the elegant design on their white garments.

Here are some photos:







They are in group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and newbies Iceland.











John Obi Mikel was representing Nigeria's colours well ohh...





Everyone was in white, and the hats made them look even more fashionable.









Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​