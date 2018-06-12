+ Post your Story

Video of young Githurai girl singing Alicia Keys ‘Girl on Fire’ goes viral
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 12, 2018 at 10:43 EAT
A young girl from Githurai has caught the attention of a lot of Kenyans on social media after showing off her prowess while singing Alicia Key’s ‘Girl on Fire’ rendition.

A video posted by Brit Chantel on Facebook showing how good the girl is has gone viral

Brit, who is from New York, says she was blown away by the voice of the girl asking people to help her go viral.

“So before I came to Kenya I decided to try and limit my social media usage to be present and really take in this amazing experience with our InfluenceHers crew But we’re coming to an end and I had to post this beautiful moment!!” She said.

“While finishing up one of our service projects with Fountain Youth this little girl came up to us as we were leaving and asked to sing a song. Then she blew us away... #undiscoveredtalent…Share, share, help us make her viral!” She added.

One user on the comments section identified the girl as Gracious Amani from Githurai saying that she has great talent which requires support to record her songs.

Here's the video;

