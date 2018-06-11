+ Post your Story

VIDEO: Drama in Kitale as cheating husband and landlady get stuck
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 11, 2018 at 12:33 EAT
SUMMARY

There was drama in Kitale town after a married man was caught cheating on his wife with a landlady in a hotel

The incident caught the attention of residents who flocked the scene trying to get a glimpse of the incident

There was drama in Kitale town after a married man was caught cheating on his wife with a landlady in a hotel.

The incident caught the attention of residents who flocked the scene trying to get a glimpse of the incident.


The man’s wife, who was suspicious of her husband’s infidelity, sought the services of a witch doctor that led to the dramatic incident.

She said that the landlady would go missing around the same time her husband traveled to Kitale for business.

The Police were later contacted by the hotel’s management and the ‘stuck’ couple were taken to the police station.

The wife and the witchdoctor arrived at the police station and cast a spell on the couple which saw them get back to normal.

Here's the video Courtesy of Marto Martin on YouTube;

