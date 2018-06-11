+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
PHOTOS: Kenyans get emotional after Kanze Dena sheds tears during her farewell bid party
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 11, 2018 at 08:39 EAT
photos-kenyans-get-emotional-after-kanze-dena-sheds-tears-during-her-farewell-bid-party
Kanze Dena cries during farwell party
SUMMARY

Celebrated Citizen TV news anchor Kanze Dena made a lot of social media users get emotional during her Farwell bid party

Kanze was appointed by President Uhuru as the State House Deputy Spokesperson

Celebrated Citizen TV news anchor Kanze Dena made a lot of social media users get emotional during her Farwell bid party as she moves to State House as Deputy Spokesperson.


“As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Kenyatta has appointed seasoned television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU,” read a statement from Nzioka Waita, The Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit.

See Also: Kenyans moved by Lulu Hassan’s emotional message to Kanze Dena after her appointment


The farwell party which was held at the Citizen studio, made Kanze cry as she thanked all her colleagues for the support they have given her.

See Also: Kenyans react to Kanze Dena's appointment as Deputy State House Spokesperson


Most Kenyans took to social media to wish Kanze a happy life as most of them got really emotional.

See Also: President Uhuru appoints Kanze Dena as Deputy State House Spokesperson


What a send off for @KanzeDena as she goes off air to pursue her new job in the Presidential Communications Unit.
A humble Presenter who maintains that God means well for us, let us allow him do his plans. To every child,your dream is valid. Good luck KD.https://t.co/hn6faIlhzL— Abdinoor Aden™ (@Abdynoor) June 10, 2018

@KanzeDena Your highness,I thank God for what he has done for you and I also greatly thank him for the President we have in Kenya.Sasa Mimi sijui nani ataniita "mpenzi mtazamaji" ila Mungu apokee sifa kwa aliyokutendea.Congratulations Kanze.God is a wonderful wonder.— Geoffrey Alberto (@AlbertoGeoffrey) June 10, 2018

Best of luck to my best news anchor Kanze Dena, congratulations to ur achievements and most of all offer quality services up there... All the best at ur new work place pic.twitter.com/I9QAJ2ReIy— Ebbah Roks Lion (@EbagwaM) June 10, 2018

Awww Kanze...???????? The bond between you and Lulu is so evident. I'll miss seeing the 2of you on TV.
Go and do even greater things!! Get your crown!
I wish you all the happiness in the world.@KanzeDena @LuluHassan https://t.co/kNGZjAxVVT— Micere Nyaga (@ThunderKaat) June 10, 2018

@KanzeDena 's emotional departure was everything. Your speech reached out to millions of Kenyans who were moved to tears. Congratulations on your new job, and keep inspiring us to soar to greater heights. ?— Amos Opilo (@AmosOpilo) June 10, 2018

@KanzeDena Thanks for lighting up our living rooms since those days of KBC. There r 3 ladies I used to look forward to watch every evening as an adolescent :#Kanze, Terryanne Chebet n @Lesuuda. All the best in ur new challenge. Husikubali Pepo ya ufisadi.????— Job mokaya (@Jobmokaya) June 10, 2018

Kanze Dena wept. She was and is a star. Keep shining mama. We love you. Lulu, mama left you a sign. You have a great team and you will do exceedingly well. Kuwa mwaminifu kwa Mungu. ???? https://t.co/NE93BgjoZM— Mancunian (@at_hand_edwin) June 10, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Kanze Dena
farwell party
emotional
Deputy Spokesperson
State House
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
njugush-goes-emotional-after-surprise-birthday-gift-from-wife

Entertainment

Njugush goes emotional after surprise birthday gift from wife

By Fay Ngina | Mon 21 May 2018 11:47am

this-is-the-reason-behind-judiciary-state-house-bad-blood

Politics

This is the reason behind Judiciary-State House bad blood

By Grapevine | Mon 09 Apr 2018 07:48am

More From This Author
one-of-the-greatest-threats-towards-pursuing-a-vision-is-sex

Inspiration

One of the greatest threats towards pursuing a vision is sex

By Dayan Masinde | Mon 11 Jun 2018 11:57am

five-interesting-things-you-didn-t-know-about-fat-women

Lifestyle

Five interesting things you didn't know about "fat women"

By David Monda | Mon 11 Jun 2018 11:19am

photos-man-causes-a-stir-after-he-stripped-naked-and-climbed-a-mobile-phone-mast

News

PHOTOS: Man causes a stir after he stripped naked and climbed a mobile phone mast

By Fay Ngina | Mon 11 Jun 2018 10:39am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng