PHOTOS: Kenyans get emotional after Kanze Dena sheds tears during her farewell bid party

Celebrated Citizen TV news anchor Kanze Dena made a lot of social media users get emotional during her Farwell bid party as she moves to State House as Deputy Spokesperson.



“As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Kenyatta has appointed seasoned television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU,” read a statement from Nzioka Waita, The Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit.





The farwell party which was held at the Citizen studio, made Kanze cry as she thanked all her colleagues for the support they have given her.





Most Kenyans took to social media to wish Kanze a happy life as most of them got really emotional.

See Also: President Uhuru appoints Kanze Dena as Deputy State House Spokesperson





What a send off for @KanzeDena as she goes off air to pursue her new job in the Presidential Communications Unit.

A humble Presenter who maintains that God means well for us, let us allow him do his plans. To every child,your dream is valid. Good luck KD.https://t.co/hn6faIlhzL— Abdinoor Aden™ (@Abdynoor) June 10, 2018

@KanzeDena Your highness,I thank God for what he has done for you and I also greatly thank him for the President we have in Kenya.Sasa Mimi sijui nani ataniita "mpenzi mtazamaji" ila Mungu apokee sifa kwa aliyokutendea.Congratulations Kanze.God is a wonderful wonder.— Geoffrey Alberto (@AlbertoGeoffrey) June 10, 2018

Best of luck to my best news anchor Kanze Dena, congratulations to ur achievements and most of all offer quality services up there... All the best at ur new work place pic.twitter.com/I9QAJ2ReIy— Ebbah Roks Lion (@EbagwaM) June 10, 2018

Awww Kanze...???????? The bond between you and Lulu is so evident. I'll miss seeing the 2of you on TV.

Go and do even greater things!! Get your crown!

I wish you all the happiness in the world.@KanzeDena @LuluHassan https://t.co/kNGZjAxVVT— Micere Nyaga (@ThunderKaat) June 10, 2018

@KanzeDena 's emotional departure was everything. Your speech reached out to millions of Kenyans who were moved to tears. Congratulations on your new job, and keep inspiring us to soar to greater heights. ?— Amos Opilo (@AmosOpilo) June 10, 2018

@KanzeDena Thanks for lighting up our living rooms since those days of KBC. There r 3 ladies I used to look forward to watch every evening as an adolescent :#Kanze, Terryanne Chebet n @Lesuuda. All the best in ur new challenge. Husikubali Pepo ya ufisadi.????— Job mokaya (@Jobmokaya) June 10, 2018

Kanze Dena wept. She was and is a star. Keep shining mama. We love you. Lulu, mama left you a sign. You have a great team and you will do exceedingly well. Kuwa mwaminifu kwa Mungu. ???? https://t.co/NE93BgjoZM— Mancunian (@at_hand_edwin) June 10, 2018

