common-types-of-church-goers-you-are-likely-to-meet-in-kenya

I believe in God and I always stand amazed in his presence.

With this said, I always attend the Sunday church services every time. I take the opportunity to worship with fellow believers and share our own experiences. ​

There are certain kinds of people in the church who displease me and kindly don’t ask if I go to church to worship or observe people because that is a rhetoric.

The attention seekers

I get it you purchased those 6 inch heels during the week but that does not guarantee you to bless us with your noises as you find your seat amidst the sermon.

I wonder why you always have to find that back seat even when the front row is almost empty. As if that is not enough you wear clothes that expose large acres of your body; allow me to call you the ‘holy harlot’ as Roxanne terms it (Urban Roulette).

And, hey, the large cakes of make up on your face really make you look like a decor, there is no offense in donning less make up.

The perfectionists

We have it all figured out kind of guys. They actually make you feel like hell was specifically meant for you. They deem themselves holier than other members of the church.

Sitting in their midst will make every inch of your hair straight. They are good at pointing out every mistake you commit.

This gets me to thinking which version of the Bible they often read that permits them to judge others. I hate the faces they make when you ask questions, the ‘are you serious asking that’ kind of face.

They always walk together, a group I personally refer to as ‘You need an answer; we’ve got it’. It’s definitely printed on their backs with faint ink.

Bible verse chanters

A friend of mine falls in this group. Everything he says is accompanied by a Bible verse.

I get it he is saved but everybody needs a light moment in life. In our common WhatsApp group, he has got no time to laugh at the jokes posed.

Every time a person unleashes a joke, he diverts it by sending a bible verse or a spiritual quote, really? I sometimes tend to avoid him because whenever I meet him, he will state more than five verses in every paragraph before bidding each other goodbye. Where did I go wrong?

The fashion cops

My campus does not offer a bachelor’s degree in Fashion design but you will be astonished by the number of fashion gurus the congregation holds.

Maybe it’s an inbuilt talent, I tell myself. They always have an eye for who wore it right and who didn’t. Surprisingly they have one or two contestants they look forward to meeting every Sunday.

They find seats directly facing the door waiting for the ‘king or queen’ and when they get a glimpse, they exchange glances and start chuckling.

All I want is to attend a church service without being judged. I mean my past is my life but it is not my destiny. We are supposed to be the salt of the world but if we do not keep up with God’s word we will continue insulting each other.

I want the church to be a place where believers have self-confidence and not disguise themselves. Let us embrace each other despite our different backgrounds for even God commanded us to love one other.

Let us not pretend to have this religious journey all figured out and encourage everybody to partake on this journey. It was never said to be easy but God will make the ride worthwhile brethren.





