things-to-do-with-your-spouse-at-night-that-don-t-involve-making-love

Sex is not the only thing a couple can do at night when awake. Your marriage can't survive on sex alone. Night time is the most intimate quality time between couples; don't limit your night time.
1. Cuddle. Give each other an affectionate touch
2. Listen to romantic music- music is food to the soul, it will sooth the both you.
3. Have intimate pillow talks; talking about feelings, need for each other, life, assurance of love
4. Pray- ask God to help you in the challenges you might be facing in your relationship; prayers are answers to everything you might need.
5. Worship God- sing a song of worship or praise and thank God for all the things he has done for you.
6. Slow dance in the privacy of your room- you don't have to be an expert, learn a few moves. Dancing with your partner makes you more connected to each other.
7. Snack up as you relax- go to the supermarket and some snacks such as crisps, popcorn an ice cream and eat while talking. You can also decide to make some of these snacks together.
8. Watch a movie- gone are the days where people would frequently go to the cinema to watch a movie. Buy a movie that will interest you both and watch in the house.
9. Share with each other funny clips online- laughter is the best medicine and humor always lightens up the mood. A few funny clips online should make your night.
10. Dress up and go out at night and make a memory- you can also decide to put on the sexy outfit and go for a date.
© Dayan Masinde and Akello Oliech
____________________________
