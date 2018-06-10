+ Post your Story

Lifestyle
Things to do with your spouse at night that don't involve making love
By Dayan Masinde | Updated Jun 10, 2018 at 11:46 EAT
A couple
A couple
SUMMARY
  • Night time is the most intimate quality time between couples; don't limit your night time.
  • Couples should understand that sex is not the only thing they can do at night when they are awake.

Sex is not the only thing a couple can do at night when awake. Your marriage can't survive on sex alone. Night time is the most intimate quality time between couples; don't limit your night time.

1. Cuddle. Give each other an affectionate touch

2. Listen to romantic music- music is food to the soul, it will sooth the both you.

See Also: Find out what Kenyan wives wear to bed and why

3. Have intimate pillow talks; talking about feelings, need for each other, life, assurance of love

4. Pray- ask God to help you in the challenges you might be facing in your relationship; prayers are answers to everything you might need.

5. Worship God- sing a song of worship or praise and thank God for all the things he has done for you.

See Also: 10 fulfilling reasons why Kenyan wives should make their own money

6. Slow dance in the privacy of your room- you don't have to be an expert, learn a few moves. Dancing with your partner makes you more connected to each other.

7. Snack up as you relax- go to the supermarket and some snacks such as crisps, popcorn an ice cream and eat while talking. You can also decide to make some of these snacks together. 

8. Watch a movie- gone are the days where people would frequently go to the cinema to watch a movie. Buy a movie that will interest you both and watch in the house.

See Also: Five things ladies do in secret after making love that men fail to notice

9. Share with each other funny clips online- laughter is the best medicine and humor always lightens up the mood. A few funny clips online should make your night.

10. Dress up and go out at night and make a memory- you can also decide to put on the sexy outfit and go for a date.

© Dayan Masinde and Akello Oliech
____________________________
sex
couples
marriage
