+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Weird News
63-year-old woman ‘impregnated’ by squid after she ate raw seafood with organs still attached
By Mirror | Updated Jun 09, 2018 at 11:52 EAT
63-year-old-woman-impregnated-by-squid-after-she-ate-raw-seafood-with-organs-still-attached
Squid [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A woman's tongue was 'impregnated' by a raw squid, a medical report claims.

The 63-year-old's mouth was inseminated by sperm after she ate the undercooked seafood without removing its internal organs, researchers say.

When doctors examined the woman, they discovered "12 small, white spindle-shaped, bug-like" sperm bags embedded in her tongue and gums.

The foreign bodies were identified as squid spermatophores - sperm-containing capsules - belonging to a Japanese flying squid, or Todarodes pacificus.

The woman had reportedly failed to remove the squid's internal organs and compounded the problem by parboiling the creature for a few seconds before eating it.

That means the spermatophores remained alive and well. It is thought they were looking for a soft place to embed when they settled on her tongue and gums.

The woman, from South Korea, needed immediate medical assistance after the sperm inseminated her mouth, according to the report in the Journal of Parasitology.

Researchers for the study wrote: “As soon as she put a piece into her mouth, she felt like many 'bugs' were biting her oral mucosa. She experienced severe sharp pain and spat out the entire portion without swallowing. Despite that, she could feel many small squirming white bug-like organisms penetrating her oral mucosa.”

The researchers went on to say they were not sure how the spermatophores managed to implant themselves into the woman’s mouth.

Other bizarre cases have also been reported.

According to Pathology International, a 21-year-old Japanese woman felt a stinging sensation after eating the sexual organs of a raw squid.

The report said: “The right fourth arm of a mature male Todarodes pacificus serves as the genital organ of the animal. Using this arm, the squid grabs the sperm bag that comes out from its penis and presses it against a female’s body.

“Consumption of a squid with sperm bags and an active ejaculatory apparatus can lead to unintended ejection of the sperm bag and injury to the oral mucosa.”

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



squid
seafood
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
63-year-old-woman-impregnated-by-squid-after-she-ate-raw-seafood-with-organs-still-attached

Weird News

63-year-old woman ‘impregnated’ by squid after she ate raw seafood with organs still attached

By Mirror | Sat 09 Jun 2018 11:52am

more-than-10-000-kids-to-sleep-hungry-if-neymar-and-messi-fail-to-score-in-the-world-cup

Sports

More than 10,000 kids to sleep hungry if Neymar and Messi fail to score in the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 09 Jun 2018 11:16am

here-s-wavinya-ndeti-s-emotional-speech-after-court-nullified-alfred-mutua-s-election

Politics

Here's Wavinya Ndeti's emotional speech after court nullified Alfred Mutua's election

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 09 Jun 2018 11:00am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng