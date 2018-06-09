63-year-old woman ‘impregnated’ by squid after she ate raw seafood with organs still attached

SUMMARY A woman's tongue was 'impregnated' by a raw squid, a medical report claims. The 63-year-old's mouth was inseminated by sperm after she ate the undercooked seafood without removing its internal organs, researchers say.

When doctors examined the woman, they discovered "12 small, white spindle-shaped, bug-like" sperm bags embedded in her tongue and gums.



The foreign bodies were identified as squid spermatophores - sperm-containing capsules - belonging to a Japanese flying squid, or Todarodes pacificus. ​

The woman had reportedly failed to remove the squid's internal organs and compounded the problem by parboiling the creature for a few seconds before eating it.

That means the spermatophores remained alive and well. It is thought they were looking for a soft place to embed when they settled on her tongue and gums.

The woman, from South Korea, needed immediate medical assistance after the sperm inseminated her mouth, according to the report in the Journal of Parasitology.

Researchers for the study wrote: “As soon as she put a piece into her mouth, she felt like many 'bugs' were biting her oral mucosa. She experienced severe sharp pain and spat out the entire portion without swallowing. Despite that, she could feel many small squirming white bug-like organisms penetrating her oral mucosa.”

The researchers went on to say they were not sure how the spermatophores managed to implant themselves into the woman’s mouth.

Other bizarre cases have also been reported.

According to Pathology International, a 21-year-old Japanese woman felt a stinging sensation after eating the sexual organs of a raw squid.

The report said: “The right fourth arm of a mature male Todarodes pacificus serves as the genital organ of the animal. Using this arm, the squid grabs the sperm bag that comes out from its penis and presses it against a female’s body.

“Consumption of a squid with sperm bags and an active ejaculatory apparatus can lead to unintended ejection of the sperm bag and injury to the oral mucosa.”



