10-fulfilling-reasons-why-kenyan-wives-should-make-their-own-money

SUMMARY We live in a world where women have all the opportunity needed to grow as individuals Here's why, even if married, a woman should make her own money

No matter how wealthy a husband is, the wife should also be able to earn her own money.

To tame the husband ​

Men often cheat and feel like they can get away with cheating on a woman who has no financial muscle. These men know that the woman can do nothing without him and will stay home with the child/children regardless of how bad he treats her. The first thing a man like this does is to financially strangle the woman. When a man has a wife who is financially capable, he tends to be on his good behaviour because he knows she can walk out the moment he cheats, because she is capable. Men rarely mess with empowered women because such a woman can stand up to him. Wives with no finances put up with all the evil done to them because they have been locked out of outside help and contact; their life is at home, no matter how toxic that home is.

For personal fulfilment

As much as men have dreams and feel fulfilled as they pursue them, women have dreams too. The same joy a man feels when providing for his family, building, funding projects; the woman should feel that too. Just like a man, when a woman gets her dream job, lives her dreams, earns money and contributes to society; she feels more confident.

Two are better than one

A man is great by himself, but with a wife, he is greater; and so is the woman. When husband and wife combine forces, they have better returns.

To pursue her cause

All of us have causes we pursue. A woman might feel passionate about the environment, arts, cybersecurity, orphans, leadership, fashion and health. When she has her own money, she can finance them without begging for money.

For stability

Yes, storms happen in life. The husband can be broke, retrenched, his business can suffer huge losses or even worse, he could get sick or involved in an accident. When the productivity of the husband gets negatively affected or paused, the wife can step in even more and make sure the needs of the family are still met.

To make good use of her skill

She was taken to good schools; Primary to High School, maybe even University. Perhaps she has a Degree, Masters or PhD. Life has also taught her a lot and she has gained many skills and much wisdom; surely, all that should be put into productive use. Lady, don't waste your life. Get out there and get involved. Work

To reduce over-dependence

Instead of her constantly turning to her husband and asking money for hair, fuel, food, clothes and sanitary pads, she can be interdependent. Yes. Just because you earn your own money doesn't mean you two don't need each other. He’s still your husband. The husband feels good when sometimes the wife says "Relax honey, I got this!"

To model to the children

When a mom is earning and is successful in her career or business; the son learns that women are not weak and that they can work hard just like men. The daughter learns to believe in herself and dream big. 'If mum can do it, so can I' she thinks.

To be at par with her husband

Many husbands eventually find their housewives not as challenging leading the two to drift apart. This is because as the husband works and earns, he grows in many ways - professionally, socially, mentally and physically. But the housewife, all her life is largely about children and house chores. Conversations with her are not as engaging as with the people outside who are working or in business. The wife should find something challenging to do, even if it means running an online business or a commercial blog. As she engages with more than household matters, she grows.

She is more than a wife and a mother

A woman is capable of not just being a good wife and mother, but also a good social leader, business person, career woman, public figure, activist or scholar. She can balance it all. She has so much potential. There is more to her than being a wife and mother.



