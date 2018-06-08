TOO HOT TO HANDLE: The Iranian team picture that has left Kenyan ladies drooling dry

SUMMARY
The Iran national team photo has taken social media by storm
While other teams pose with their official kits, Iran decided to be a little different
Kenyan ladies, feast your eyes. The Iranian men’s national football team is here.
Photos of them in classy suits posing as movie stars have aroused a reaction from social media, with numerous ladies lining up to declare support from the team.
What’s funny is that most of the players are not known on a global scale.
Here are the photos:
