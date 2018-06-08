Argentina star raptures ligament in training – He will definitely miss the World Cup

SUMMARY Manuel Lanzini will miss the World Cup He injured his knee during training with Argentina on Friday

With only 6 days left to the World Cup, another Argentina player has suffered an injury in training and will now miss the tournament.

West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini is said to have raptured a cruciate ligament in his knee in training on Friday. ​





Lanzini now faces a long spell off-football as he recovers.





Argentina is in Group D alongside newbies Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​