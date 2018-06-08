+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Argentina star raptures ligament in training – He will definitely miss the World Cup
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 08, 2018 at 13:39 EAT
argentina-star-raptures-ligament-in-training-he-will-definitely-miss-the-world-cup
Argentina team training [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Manuel Lanzini will miss the World Cup

He injured his knee during training with Argentina on Friday 

With only 6 days left to the World Cup, another Argentina player has suffered an injury in training and will now miss the tournament.

West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini is said to have raptured a cruciate ligament in his knee in training on Friday.


See Also: TOO HOT TO HANDLE: The Iranian team picture that has left Kenyan ladies drooling dry

Lanzini now faces a long spell off-football as he recovers.


See Also: Take a look at all these names - Who do you think will star at the World Cup?

Argentina is in Group D alongside newbies Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. 


See Also: WORLD CUP DOUBT? Harry Kane gets ankle strapped again, 10 days to start of tournament

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



world cup
manuel lanzini
argentina
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
photos-four-world-cups-71-years-of-age-this-guy-will-be-the-oldest-coach-at-the-world-cup

Sports

PHOTOS: Four World Cups, 71 years of age – This guy will be the oldest coach at the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 31 May 2018 11:58am

photos-these-are-the-hot-wags-footballers-will-carry-to-the-world-cup-in-russia

Sports

[PHOTOS] - These are the hot WAGS footballers will carry to the World Cup in Russia

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 29 May 2018 09:49am

this-is-the-world-cup-jersey-to-buy-over-3-million-people-have-pre-ordered-it-photos

Sports

This is the World Cup jersey to buy - Over 3 million people have pre-ordered it! [PHOTOS]

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 26 May 2018 12:03pm

More From This Author
photos-police-destroy-1-200-litres-of-kangara-in-nakuru

News

PHOTOS: Police destroy 1,200 litres of 'kangara' in Nakuru

By Kipsang Joseph | Fri 08 Jun 2018 03:10pm

too-hot-to-handle-the-iranian-team-picture-that-has-left-kenyan-ladies-drooling-dry

Sports

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: The Iranian team picture that has left Kenyan ladies drooling dry

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 08 Jun 2018 02:21pm

argentina-star-raptures-ligament-in-training-he-will-definitely-miss-the-world-cup

Sports

Argentina star raptures ligament in training – He will definitely miss the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 08 Jun 2018 01:39pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng