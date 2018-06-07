There are no survivors from missing plane wreckage - Transport PS

SUMMARY There are no survivors from the missing plane wreckage, transport PS Paul Maingi has confirmed. The missing aircraft was found on Thursday morning at Njambini Nyandarua County, South West of the Aberdares forest.

A mountain rescue team from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has reached the site of the wreckage of the missing FlySax aircraft.

According to Transport PS Paul Maringa, the families of the casualties have been notified and investigations have commenced. ​





The missing aircraft was found on Thursday morning at Njambini Nyandarua County, South West of the Aberdares Forest.





It left Kitale on Tuesday at around 4:00 pm before it lost contact with the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) control tower at around 5:20 pm.



