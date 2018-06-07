eight-strange-reasons-why-women-please-themselves-sexually

SUMMARY There are several reasons why women please themselves sexually - Social and Scientific Women stimulate themselves sexually. Same to men. This is called masturbation

Women are interesting human beings. If you listen to them, you will learn much about their gender.

They will reveal much to you with less bargain. Some things they say will shock you while others will be free lessons. Honestly, life could have been so boring without women. ​

Women stimulate themselves sexually. Same to men. This is called masturbation.

Women please themselves less compared to men. This is because women are not as highly-sexed as men.

Women’s fluctuating hormones tend to mean that their desire for sex is not as constant as a man’s. Also, the different set up of their sexual organs plays a key role.

When women stimulate themselves, they orgasm. All women enjoy stroking themselves and experiencing the pleasure that does not necessarily culminate in a climax.

When women please themselves, they do it by hand, or with sex aids. A tiny minority of women do it with no genital contact at all, but simply by caressing their breasts! While highly-sexed women can do it by rubbing their thighs together. They employ solo-loving techniques that best turn them on.

Here are odd reasons why some women masturbate

Women masturbate to ease abdominal cramps during their periods. That big date of the month is a nightmare to many women. It comes up with its frustrations and discomfort. During menstruation, the uterus contracts to help expel its lining. Hormone-like substances (prostaglandins) involved in pain and inflammation trigger the uterine muscle contractions. These are abdominal cramps.

Exploring on their own keeps them in touch with their turn-ons. They discover what works for them and how to improve their sexual life. This makes them better sexual partners with someone else.

The big O releases feel-good endorphins that calm a woman off after a stressful day at work or school. When women climax during self-pleasure, sexual endorphins are released. These endorphins interact with the receptors in their brain that reduce their perception of pain. They also trigger a positive feeling in the body, similar to that of morphine.

It (self-love in the case of women) strengthens their pelvic-floor muscles. And when the muscles are strong, women reach more orgasms. Also, when the tone and function of pelvic floor muscles are improved, it's of particular benefit for women (and less commonly men) who experience stress urinary incontinence.

It opens up their cervix to flush out bacteria. This helps to prevent yeast infections prevalent in women. When the cervix is open, it creates an uncomfortable environment for bacteria to live in.

It helps to send them off to sleep if they are a bit wakeful. The relaxation achieved when the sexual hormones are released prepares one for good sleep.

It is part of the foreplay they share with their sexual partners. Most couples engage in a set of physically and emotionally intimate acts to create sexual arousal and desire for sexual activity. Masturbation is thus part of human sexual behaviour.

It relieves them sexually. Women masturbate to dissipate their sexual desires. They claim men are delivering no more and are unpromising. They thus take it up to themselves to kill the sexual frustration.

