News
Mixed reactions after Chipukeezy’s appointment as NACADA Director
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 07, 2018 at 11:24 EAT
Mixed reactions after Chipukeezy's appointment
SUMMARY

Chipukeezy was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors at NACADA on Wednesday 6 June

Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, took to his Instagram page and congratulated Chipukeezy

Vincent Mwasia Mutua popularly known as Chipukeezy appointment as a member of the Board of Directors at the National Authority for the Campaign Against alcohol Drug Abuse (NACADA) on Wednesday 6 June has caused mixed reactions on social media.

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) and the former Director at NACADA Charles Njagua, took to his Instagram page and congratulated Chipukeezy.

“Congratulations Chipukizi on your appointment as a Director at Nacada....wish u well my brother,” posted the MP.

See Also: Chipukeezy appointed as a Director at NACADA

In a gazettement noticed issued by the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Chipukeezy and George Ogalo will be members of NACADA for a period of three years.

“GAZETTE NOTICE NO. 5593 THE NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR THE CAMPAIGN AGAINST ALCOHOL AND DRUG ABUSE ACT (No. 14 of 2012) APPOINTMENT IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Act, the Cabinet Secretary, Interior and Co-ordination of National Government appoints—

Under Paragraph (h)

Vincent Mwasia Mutua

Under Paragraph

George Ogalo

to be members of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 6th June, 2018. Dated the 5th June, 2018” read the Gazette.

Here’s what netizens had to say about Chipukizeey’s appointment; 

Chipukizzy who has zero talent, no tangible socio-economic achievements, no academic credentials to his name, no history of fighting drugs, has been appointed to sit in the NACADA board.— Eric (@amerix) June 7, 2018

My mediocre questions what criteria do they always use in the selection of people in such caliber or they think he is influencial and can reach many people or youths to what extent do they want to win the hurt of the youths and what is the promotive factors to be considered— Josiah Mlai (@OngaiJosiah) June 7, 2018

Well, if Jaguar was there, Chipukizzy can be there too. Githeriman was the preferred choice but is unwell. Checked into rehab a few days ago.— Abu Daud (@RKI2011) June 7, 2018

But its Ok
atleast Chipu is a Youth
kushinda recycling old wazee
so if he is legit enough aache ile show yake Ya Ebru another youth achukue tusonge mbele— Hum Babah (@humbaba95) June 7, 2018

There's sometimes about these appointments that doesn't add up! Isn't there some criteria? Suitability? Vetting? Past experience? Ama these don't matter any more?— Harrison Mumia, President™Atheists In Kenya (@harrisonmumia) June 7, 2018

Congratulations my brother. Excellent. As youth we are being represented. The present and future of the nation.— Wenceslau Gathiani (@WGathiani) June 7, 2018

Congratulations being a comedian doesn't mean you can't work elsewhere. After all the so called best suited have swindled our coffers dry— Mathias Nabutola (@MMNabutola) June 7, 2018


Chipukeezy
NACADA
director
