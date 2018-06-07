chipukeezy-appointed-director-at-nacada

SUMMARY Chipukeezy was appointed as the new Director at NACADA on Wednesday 6 June Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, took to his Instagram page and congratulated Chipukeezy

Kenyan comedian Vincent Mwasia Mutua popularly known as Chipukeezy was appointed as the new Director at the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) on Wednesday 6 June.

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) and the former Director at NACADA Charles Njagua, took to his Instagram page and congratulated Chipukeezy. ​

“Congratulations Chipukizi on your appointment as a Director at Nacada....wish u well my brother,” posted the MP.





In a gazettement noticed issued by the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Chipukeezy and George Ogalo will be members of NACADA for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse Act, the Cabinet Secretary interior and Co-ordination of the National Government appoints Vincent Mwasia Mutua and George Ogalo to be members of the NACADA, for a period of three years, with effect from the 6th June 2018,” read the gazettment.



