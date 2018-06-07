+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Chipukeezy appointed Director at NACADA
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 07, 2018 at 09:50 EAT
chipukeezy-appointed-director-at-nacada
Chipukizeey appointed Director at NACADA
SUMMARY

Chipukeezy was appointed as the new Director at NACADA on Wednesday 6 June

Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, took to his Instagram page and congratulated Chipukeezy

Kenyan comedian Vincent Mwasia Mutua popularly known as Chipukeezy was appointed as the new Director at the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) on Wednesday 6 June.

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) and the former Director at NACADA Charles Njagua, took to his Instagram page and congratulated Chipukeezy.

“Congratulations Chipukizi on your appointment as a Director at Nacada....wish u well my brother,” posted the MP.


In a gazettement noticed issued by the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Chipukeezy and George Ogalo will be members of NACADA for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse Act, the Cabinet Secretary interior and Co-ordination of the National Government appoints Vincent Mwasia Mutua and George Ogalo to be members of the NACADA, for a period of three years, with effect from the 6th June 2018,” read the gazettment.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Chipukeezy
Director
NACADA
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
chipukeezy-appointed-director-at-nacada

News

Chipukeezy appointed Director at NACADA

By Fay Ngina | Thu 07 Jun 2018 09:50am

nys-suspect-anne-ngirita-says-she-is-starving-in-prison

News

NYS suspect Anne Ngirita says she is starving in prison

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 02:56pm

the-mystery-of-black-parents-giving-birth-to-a-white-baby-is-this-normal

Weird News

The mystery of black parents giving birth to a white baby- Is this normal?

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 01:38pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng