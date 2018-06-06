+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
NYS suspect Anne Ngirita says she is starving in prison
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 06, 2018 at 14:56 EAT
nys-suspect-anne-ngirita-says-she-is-starving-in-prison
Anne Ngirita says she is starving in prison
SUMMARY

National Youth Suspect (NYS) Anne Ngirita, has claimed that they are starving while in prison

According to nation, the suspect says that she has been surviving on eating samosas adding that the last time she took a proper meal was on Sunday

National Youth Suspect (NYS) Anne Ngirita, has claimed that they are starving while in Lang’ata prison.

According to nation, the suspect says that she has been surviving on eating samosas adding that the last time she took a proper meal was on Sunday 3 June.

“How can we follow these proceedings when we are hungry? We are starving," she said.

See Also: Otiende Amollo’s support for NYS suspects bail causes hot debate online

Ms. Ngirita, through lawyer Cliff Ombeta, raised the concern while at Milimani Law Courts where her ruling on application for bail was to take place. Her bail was however declined.

On Wednesday 5 June, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti declared the NYS suspects as public enemies citing that they don’t deserve to be released on bail.

“I find that the charges facing the accused are serious in nature and a threat to national security. The economic crimes touch the core of the country’s financial health which can lead to anarchy and in the circumstances the court is justified to deny them bail,” ruled Ogoti.

See Also: PHOTOS: NYS suspect excites Kenyans after displaying ‘Daddy Ngirita’ tattoo in court

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Anne Ngirita
NYS suspect
starving
prison
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
kim-kardashian-meets-trump-to-discuss-prison-reform-and-sentencing

News

Kim Kardashian meets Trump to discuss prison reform and sentencing

By Mirror | Thu 31 May 2018 10:01am

More From This Author
nys-suspect-anne-ngirita-says-she-is-starving-in-prison

News

NYS suspect Anne Ngirita says she is starving in prison

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 02:56pm

the-mystery-of-black-parents-giving-birth-to-a-white-baby-is-this-normal

Weird News

The mystery of black parents giving birth to a white baby- Is this normal?

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 01:38pm

how-i-managed-to-make-millions-in-a-month-after-my-wife-called-me-the-most-foolish-kenyan-man

Lifestyle

How I managed to make millions in a month after my wife called me the most foolish Kenyan man

By Kirimu Kirimu | Wed 06 Jun 2018 01:27pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng