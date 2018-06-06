nys-suspect-anne-ngirita-says-she-is-starving-in-prison

SUMMARY National Youth Suspect (NYS) Anne Ngirita, has claimed that they are starving while in prison According to nation, the suspect says that she has been surviving on eating samosas adding that the last time she took a proper meal was on Sunday

National Youth Suspect (NYS) Anne Ngirita, has claimed that they are starving while in Lang’ata prison.

According to nation, the suspect says that she has been surviving on eating samosas adding that the last time she took a proper meal was on Sunday 3 June. ​

“How can we follow these proceedings when we are hungry? We are starving," she said.

Ms. Ngirita, through lawyer Cliff Ombeta, raised the concern while at Milimani Law Courts where her ruling on application for bail was to take place. Her bail was however declined.

On Wednesday 5 June, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti declared the NYS suspects as public enemies citing that they don’t deserve to be released on bail.

“I find that the charges facing the accused are serious in nature and a threat to national security. The economic crimes touch the core of the country’s financial health which can lead to anarchy and in the circumstances the court is justified to deny them bail,” ruled Ogoti.

